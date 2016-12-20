Myrtie Terry, 91, passed away December 15, 2016, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Fentress County, Tennessee, March 22, 1925, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Proctor and Ethel Mae Slaven Anderson; husband, Elmer C. Terry; daughter, Jacqueline Terry; siblings: Ovie Miller, Bertha Miller, Delmer Anderson, Ollie Terry, Eddie Anderson, and Leroy Anderson.

She is survived by her children, Graceline Jeffers and Dorsey Terry; grandchildren: Kimberly Stanley, Mike Jeffers, and Tammy Duncan; great-grandchildren: Chelsea, Gracelyn, Taylor, Bethany, Travis, Dakota, Tory and Jordan; great-great grandchild, Matthew; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted December 19, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny M. Jeffers and Bro. Dwight Stanley officiating. Music was provided by Jamie and Toni Byrd and Velva Sexton. Graveside service was conducted December 20, at Terry Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.