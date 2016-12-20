Bobby Lee Ross, 83, of Oneida, passed away December 12, 2016, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, January 29, 1933, he was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Maxey and Lela Ross; adoptive parent, Sadie Ryan; adoptive brothers and sisters: Janice Ross, Johnny Ryan and Evelyn King.

He is survived by his wife, Della Dixon Ross of Oneida; daughters: Roetta West, Kathy Ross, Darlene Ross, Sandra Ross and Teresa Ross; sons: Denton Ross, Bradley Ross, Wesley Ross, Kenneth Ross and Philip Ross; numerous grandchildren, brothers, Kenneth and Dean Maxey; adoptive sisters and brothers: Louise Ross, Shirley King, Jimmy Ryan, Kathy Baird, Sue Bertram and David Ryan; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted December 16, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Lowe and Bro. Wayne Sexton officiating. Interment followed at Ross Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.