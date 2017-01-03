NASHVILLE — A new state law, which took effect Sunday, establishes mandatory minimum sentences for persons convicted of three or more charges of aggravated burglary.

However, the same law — the Public Safety Act of 2016 — reduces penalties for minor theft cases.

The legislation, which was authored by Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, R-Collierville, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, originated from Governor Bill Haslam's Task Force on Sentencing and Recidivism.

The new law sets the mandatory minimum period of incarceration to 85 percent for third and subsequent convictions for aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, and Class A, B and C felonies for the sale, manufacture and distribution of controlled substances.

However, it also changes the felony thresholds for property theft for a Class A misdemeanor from $500 to $1,000. Previously, any theft over $500 was a felony; under the new law, thefts under $1,000 will be misdemeanor offenses.

The new law also changes Class E felony theft to a range of $1,000 to $2,500, and Class D felony theft from $1,000-$10,000 to $2,500-$10,000.

Norris explained to reporters that the approach is a move to get "smarter" on crime.

"It does what they now call a validated risk assessment on some of the lesser crimes, to see if we can deal with these folks differently, while we're dealing with the gansters more harshly," Norris said.

Kelsey said the new law will ensure that repeat offenders are locked away.

"This new law will keep people safer in their homes by increasing the time served by those who repeatedly break into homes," he said.

The new law also addresses domestic violence, allowing law enforcement officers to seek orders of protection on behalf of domestic abuse victims. If the officer makes an arrest for a crime involving domestic abuse, an automatic order of protection will be issued when there is probable cause to believe that the assailant used or attempted to use deadly force against the victim.

The new law also makes third and subsequent domestic violence convictions a Class E felony. Previously, they were misdemeanors.

"Unfortunately, Tennessee is ranked among the worst states for its high incidence of domestic violence," Kelsey said. "This legislation makes significant changes to help protect Tennesseans from domestic violence."

New law targets misuse of Suboxone: Legislation aiming to deter the misuse of Suboxone also took effect Sunday. The new law defines nonresidential substitution-based treatment centers for opiate addiction and places them under the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse for licensure.

"We are experiencing problems with unscrupulous doctors in Tennessee who pander to this trade, threatening public safety," said Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, who sponsored the bill with Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro. "Suboxone is as addictive as oxycodone and for many is the replacement drug of choice. This new law attempts to root out bad actors who dispense these drugs recklessly so opiate abusers do not utilize Suboxone to continue their life of addiction."

Suboxone is used to treate opiate addiction, which is similar to the use of methadone for the treatment of heroin dependence. Unlike methadone clinics, however, Suboxone clinics have not been regulated. Although doctors are restricted to serving a certain number of patients, some clinics have also skirted the law by opening multiple physician offices under the same roof.

"This new law helps to ensure that these clinics are using the best practices, including a multi-disciplinary approach in aiding patients to overcome their addiction and become productive members of society," Powers said.