A trio of Scott Countians are facing drug-related charges following their arrests on Christmas Day.

According to warrants filed Dec. 26, the three were arrested at a home on Ditney Trail east of Huntsville.

Among those charged were Jody Dwayne Duncan, 37, Huntsville; Danny Taylor, 37; and Denise Nicole Aldridge, 40, Oneida.

The complete story can be found the Jan. 5, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.