As the clock struck midnight Sunday morning, we stepped boldly into 2017. Some of us did it with glasses of champagne in our hand as we sang “Auld Lang Syne.” Others were already fast asleep by the time the ball dropped.

Either way, there’s a reason New Year’s Day is a national holiday — and it isn’t just because too many Americans would be too hung over to report for work, or because we need an excuse to stay at home and watch football.

This arrival of a new year is a big deal in our society because it represents the very thing we cling to in both the best and worst of times, the emotion that fuels our soul: Hope.

The arrival of the new year presents us with a blank canvas — an opportunity to change our lives for the better. From resolutions to improve our health, enrich our spiritual lives, bolster our personal relationships or revive our professional careers, millions of Americans embrace and relish the opportunity to turn the page to a new chapter in their lives.

None of us, of course, felt any different upon awakening Sunday, Jan. 1, than we did when we awoke Saturday, Dec. 31. Hope isn’t tangible, after all. But that doesn’t make it any less real. As humans, our nature thrives on structure. And with our days and nights tidily structured into 365 24-hour increments, the arrival of a new year represents something real that we can pin our hopes to.

Generally, we don’t do well when we attempt to change course in the middle of the stream. That’s why you seldom hear someone say, “I hope this evening is better than this morning was.” Or, “I hope the one o’clock hour is better than the twelve o’clock hour was.” Instead, we endure bad mornings and bad afternoons with the hope of a new tomorrow — an opportunity to begin afresh.

As Knoxville radio host Hallerin Hilton Hill begins his show each and every morning, “Welcome to this brand new day. This day has never been lived before. It’s a blank canvas. If you will it so, it can be your masterpiece.”

That’s all a new year is, except on a grander scale. It’s an opportunity for a fresh start, a new beginning. As long as there is hope — and if Alexander Pope was correct, hope will spring eternal in the human breast — we will aspire to paint that blank canvas in brilliant hues and make it our own.

It is that hope that causes Americans to look forward to the new year when the previous year has been a dismal one — and even if the previous year has been a prosperous one. Because, as Americans, we have the audacity to always have hope that, no matter how good it has been, it can always be better.

Some scoff at the hoopla that surrounds the arrival of a new year — the lost production and lost wages that accompany any holiday. January 1 should be, they say, just another day.

But I say those people are under-estimating the power of hope. It is one of the most powerful human emotions because it inspires us, motivates us, and propels us. As long as there is hope, there is potential. Hope is a powerful intoxicant. Just ask anyone who has successfully battled cancer. Studies have found that having hope does not affect survival rates in cancer patients, but it does affect quality of life, and that’s a powerful thing. How many stories have we heard of accident victims, trapped and undiscovered, who lived far longer than any human should be able to survive without food or water, powered by hope?

Maybe 2017 won’t be the year the world finds peace, or even the year we find peace within ourselves. Maybe we won’t lose weight, find better jobs, or improve our personal relationships this year. But because the story of this year is yet to be written, we have hope that all of those things will be accomplished, and more.

It’s okay to have the audacity to hope — to hope for better selves, to hope for a better community, to hope for a better society. And if the blank slate of a new year is what it takes to inspire hope, that the first day of the new year and the 364 that follow it lead to bigger and better things, so be it.

So here’s hoping that 2017 is great — for me, for you, for Scott County, for us all.

Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor.