As 2017 begins, it’s impossible to forecast the triumphs and tragedies that will help shape Scott County in the years ahead. However, there are a few things that are more certain as the year begins. From an anticipated reopening of Scott County Hospital to dealings in the state capital that will directly impact the local community, here are five things likely to make news over the next 12 months:

Hospital saga

The fate of Scott County’s only hospital was arguably the top news story of 2016, and is likely to be near the top of the list again in 2017.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email [email protected] with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email [email protected] or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found the Jan. 5, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.