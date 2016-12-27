Scott County was among a handful of Tennessee counties that saw their unemployment rates increase in November, according to the latest round of data, released Thursday by the state's Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

The local jobless rate increased from 7.2 percent to 7.5 percent in November, the state's data shows. Scott County was one of just 10 counties across the state with an increased unemployment rate during the month.

According to the state's data, the local work force was estimated at 7,870 in November, of which 7,280 were employed and 590 were unemployed.

The total number of working Scott Countians declined from 7,350 in October, making November the second consecutive month with a marked reduction in the number of local workers with a job.

The total estimated work force decreased by 50 from October to November, while the number of unemployed Scott Countians was up by 20, from 570 to 590.

Scott County's jobless rate jumped to the state's third-highest, behind Lake County's 8.3 percent and Rhea County's 7.8 percent.

Rounding out the top five highest unemployment rates across the state were Hancock, McNairy and Jackson counties, at 7.1 percent. Rounding out the 10 highest jobless rates were Lauderdale and Obion countiesat 7.0 percent, Grundy County at 6.9 percent, and Bledsoe County at 6.7 percent.

Williamson County continued to post the state's lowest unemployment rate, at 3.4 percent, followed by Davidson County's 3.5 perent and Rutherford County's 3.6 percent. Wilson and Sumner counties posted unemployment rates of 3.7 percent in November. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates in November were Moore and Cheatham counties, at 3.8 percent, and Robertson, Maury and Knox counties, at 3.8 percent.

Among counties neighboring Scott County, two experienced increased jobless rates in November, while two saw their jobless rates decline during the month.

In Fentress and Pickett counties, the unemployment rate was up a tenth of a percentage point, to 5.7 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.

In Campbell County, the unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point, to 6.4 percent. Anderson and Morgan counties each saw their unemployment rate decline three-tenths of a point, to 4.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.