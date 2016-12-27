A Huntsville man is facing charges in Oneida after being arrested on charges of selling marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Pete W. Lawson, age not given, was arrested shortly before midnight on Friday following an investigation led by Oneida Police Department Investigator Bill Miller.

Miller, who is assigned to the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force, wrote in warrants that he used a confidential informant to purchase marijuana from Lawson on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 23. After the second purchase, Miller executed a search warrant at Lawson's residence.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email [email protected] with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email [email protected] or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Dec. 29, 2016 print edition of the Independent Herald.