When the 2016 calendar year began, no one could have imagined that Scott County would be without a hospital within seven months.

Yet that is exactly the way the year played out. Pioneer Health Services — the Magee, Miss.-based company that acquired Scott County Hospital from the county in 2012 in exchange for an agreement to operate the facility as a hospital for 10 years — announced March 31 that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As part of that announcement, PHS said it was laying off approximately 40 employees at the local hospital and ending inpatient admissions.

Days later, the Independent Herald learned that the IRS had filed a $500,000 tax lien on the hospital just weeks before the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

In early June, PHS filed a 30-day notice with the state that it planned to close the hospital. The corporate office told local administrators that it was only following the letter of the law and hoped to avoid an actual closure. However, just two weeks later — on June 16 — employees at the hospital were informed that the facility would close just two weeks later.

With questions about whether Pioneer was violating state and federal laws regarding employee notification of a mass layoff, the corporation later extended the closing date of the local hospital by several days. Ultimately, however, the hospital closed its doors for good on July 1.

As 2016 draws to a close, there is good news on the hospital front, as Rennova Health, Inc., announced Friday that it has been successful in its bid to purchase the local hospital from Pioneer.

Rennova is based in Florida and should not be confused with Tennova, the Knoxville-based corporation that operates several hospitals in East Tennessee.

According to hospital CEO Tony Taylor, the local hospital will offer medical and surgery services when it opens in April, and will initially employ 75 to 80 full-time workers, with another 20 part-time employees.

The rest of what the Independent Herald deemed the Top 10 stories of 2016:

2.) OPD shooting at Walmart: Panic was perhaps the best word to describe what unfolded at the Oneida Walmart on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 7, after a Kentucky man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in the store’s parking lot.

The man, later identified as Shannon O’Regan, 30, of Pine Knot, Ky., allegedly brandished a handgun at police officers who were arriving in response to a domestic disturbance involving O’Regan and his wife. In response, O’Regan was shot once in the abdomen by a police officer using a semiautomatic rifle.

Fearful customers who were exiting the store sought safety inside the building, and social media was rampant with erroneous reports that there was an active shooter inside the store. However, O’Regan was never inside the store, and the only shot fired was from the officer’s rifle.

O’Regan was transported to a Knoxville hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Herald later reported that the gun wielded by O’Regan was an air pistol, which was indistinguishable from a more lethal type of handgun.

In October, O’Regan was indicted on felony charges related to the incident.

3.) The drought: At first, the lack of rain was enjoyable. As summer ended and fall began, day after day of warm sunshine greeted the region. But as September turned to October, the lack of rainfall became concerning.

By the last week of September, streams had dropped to near record lows and water supplies at the Town of Oneida’s Howard H. Baker Sr. Watershed Lake were diminishing. Federal agencies declared an official drought status for the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

In October, the Town of Oneida asked customers of its water department — which includes all residents and businesses within the Town of Oneida, and many residents and businesses outside the town on the northern end of Scott County — to voluntarily conserve water. One week before Thanksgiving, those water restrictions became mandatory, as the town implemented the second phase of its drought management plan and authorized a temporary increase in water rates to help offset the cost of purchasing more than a million gallons of water a week from Huntsville Utility District.

The situation began to improve in December, with an increase in rainfall helping to stabilize the watershed lake. The lake had been dropping an average of seven inches a week and had only weeks of water supply remaining when the increased rainfall began. As Christmas arrived, the lake had risen two feet in a matter of days, and town officials were hopeful that a corner had been turned.

However, the calendar year ends with Scott County still classified by federal authorities as being in a “severe drought.”

4.) Officer-involved shooting: On July 17, a Helenwood man — Arthur “June Bug” Letner, 49, of the Cherry Fork neighborhood — was wounded by a deputy from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him.

Letner was wanted for beating his live-in girlfriend as the couple drove towards Letner’s home on Letner Road shortly after midnight on July 17. Deputies were dispatched to the home after a friend relayed the victim’s frantic plea for help. However, Letner had fled into the woods and could not be located.

Around 5 p.m. that afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department’s domestic violence officer, Michelle Sexton, arrived with another officer to take Letner into arrest. As they entered the home, Letner allegedly charged Sexton from the bathroom of the home, wielding what appeared to be a knife. Sexton fired one shot from her service weapon, striking Letner in the arm and side.

Letner was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital for treatment. In October, he was indicted on felony charges.

5.) Ongoing ATV debate: All-terrain vehicles, and the tourism involving them, seemed to be an almost constant story in 2016.

In August, the Scott County Adventure Tourism Committee approached County Commission with a proposal to authorize ATV traffic on River Road outside the Town of Huntsville. The basis for the proposal was a relatively new state law, dating back to 2012, which allows local governments to authorize ATV traffic on certain roads within adventure tourism districts that are approved at both the local and state levels. Scott County has an adventure tourism district that encompasses much of the territory south of S.R. 63 from Brimstone Road to Norma Road. The reasoning for the proposal was that ATVs are technically illegal on River Road, despite being legal on city streets within the Town of Huntsville and on S.R. 63 two times each year. River Road is home to event areas for both Brimstone Recreation and Trails End Campground, competing companies that hold weekend-long ATV events each year.

County Commission initially failed to approve the request. However, commissioners took up the issue again a month later, and approved ATVs on River Road and several other roads within the adventure tourism district, including Brimstone Road, Winona Road, Norma Road and most other thoroughfares.

Almost simultaneously, commissioners began exploring ways to derive revenue from allowing ATVs on county streets. One such plan — championed by 5th District Commissioner Trent Cross — received extensive discussion, and would have opened all county streets to ATVs in exchange for the purchase of a permit. However, that plan died when commissioners learned of a new state law, set to take effect Jan. 1, which allows ATV owners to purchase permits from the state and operate their vehicles on any public route that is not a state highway.

Ultimately, County Commission opted to request a private act that would tack an additional local fee onto the state permit fee. The issue is expected to be taken up when the Tennessee General Assembly convenes later this winter.

6.) Meth makes a comeback: For several years, methamphetamine has been a back-burner issue in Scott County. Once commonplace, toxic meth labs declined locally after stricter state laws were enacted regarding the sale of cold medication that contains the active ingredient in meth, and after former district attorney general Lori Phillips-Jones led a campaign to convince pharmacies to pull that medication from their shelves and replace it with an alternative.

However, 2016 saw a flurry of meth activity in Scott County, as drug agents busted a half-dozen meth labs over a span of several weeks in September and October. Kris Lewallen, a drug agent with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, said much of the increased meth activity can be traced to convicted meth cooks who were returning home from prison after being paroled.

7.) Trump elected: It was no surprise when Republican Donald J. Trump out-polled Democrat Hillary Clinton in Scott County. However, it was a surprise that Trump defeated Clinton as easily as he did. The New York real estate baron captured 85 percent of the vote locally, defeating Clinton even more handedly than Mitt Romney or John McCain defeated Barack Obama in Scott County. In fact, Scott Countians voted for Trump at a rate higher than any other county in Tennessee, with the exception of Monroe County.

It was an even bigger surprise that Trump trumped Clinton nationwide. Although Clinton won the popular vote, Trump won the states that mattered most, and finished with 304 electoral votes — 34 more than he needed to win the race.

On the same day that Scott Countians turned out in droves to vote for Trump, there was change seen in Huntsville, as long-time mayor George W. Potter was defeated by political newcomer Dennis Jeffers. Two of four aldermen in Huntsville were also replaced, with Jaimi Lloyd and Jim Morrow replacing Steve Asbury and Mark Love.

8.) Beloved coaches die unexpectedly: The 2016 calendar year saw two well-known and well-respected coaches die untimely deaths. In January, Oneida soccer coach David Scott Terry died of a heart attack at the age of 53. Terry had coached youth soccer for years and was the Oneida High School girls’ soccer coach at the time of his death. He was well-respected not just locally but by his peers, illustrated by the fact that he was the three-time reigning District 4-A/AA coach of the year.

In June, Jami Huling died after being stuck in the head by a foul ball while umpiring a charity softball tournament in Roane County. In addition to being a soccer and softball coach, Huling was well known as a referee, especially at the Boys & Girls Club, where she refereed Junior Pro basketball.

9.) Hatfield appointed OSSD director: Dr. Jeanny Hatfield emerged successful among eight candidates to replace Ann Sexton as the Oneida Special School District’s director of schools this summer.

Hatfield, who served as Sexton’s assistant director, was appointed by a 5-0 vote of the school district’s board of education in May. She was originally selected by a 3-2 vote of the board in April. However, after the Independent Herald reported that the blind ballot used by the board in that vote was illegal and a violation of the board’s own policy, the board voted again during a meeting in May by voice vote. By that time, Oneida High School principal Kevin Byrd — who received the two dissenting votes during the board’s blind vote in April — had withdrawn his name from consideration, and Hatfield’s choice was unanimous.

10.) Wildfires: Forest fires resulting from the drought were the biggest story of 2016 in Tennessee, with more than a dozen people killed and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed in Gatlinburg and Sevier County just after Thanksgiving.

Locally, there were a number of wildfires, but fortunately they were far less severe.

The most notable fire was in the West Robbins community in late October. A fire that started on a pine plantation became a dangerous situation when winds shifted and the fire jumped a containment line near residential areas along Bowling Road. As more than a dozen fire departments responded from across Scott and Morgan counties, some residences were evacuated. Ultimately, the fire was contained with no damage to any structures.

Another notable fire occurred in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, consuming more than 500 acres near the Station Camp river access. Station Camp Road was closed after the fire began, consuming acreage along the famed Chimney Rocks landmark and the nearby Chimney Rocks Cemetery. Firefighters from several states, some as far away as Alaska, worked for days to dig a two-mile containment line by hand, and also used water that was both trucked in and air-dropped to contain the fire.