Florida-based Rennova Health Inc. announced Friday that its bid to acquire the Scott County Hospital from Pioneer Health Services has been approved in federal court.

The bankruptcy court in Mississippi's Southern District in charge of the case gave its stamp of approval to the sale of assets of Pioneer Health Services of Oneida to Rennova. PHS-Oneida is the LLC subsidiary of the Magee, Miss.-based health care provider that acquired the hospital from Scott County in 2012.

Rennova said that the sale is expected to be completed by Jan. 6, after which it will take three to four months to acquire the necessary licenses and certifications to reopen the hospital. According to Friday's release, the hospital is anticipated to reopen in April, offering the same services it offered when it closed — emergency room, general hospital services, outpatient diagnostics and laboratory services.

The company said it will invest "close to half a million dollars" for repairs to the hospital and the adjacent professional building.

Rennova also said it intends to locate "all job functions, including those that are considered 'back-office,' in Oneida. The hospital's management team will accept applications and interview candidates for those jobs prior to the facility's reopening.

Rennova is not to be confused with Tennova, the Knoxville-based firm that operates several hospitals in East Tennessee. Rennova is a diagnostics company making its first foray into the hospital business.

Joseph Herrod will be tapped to lead Rennova's Hospital Division, and has ties to East Tennessee. His parents have lived in the region for more than 20 years.

"I am very excited that we are bringing back a much-needed hospital to the people of the Big South Fork region," Herrod said. "Having access to an ER, outpatient diagnostics and support for local physicians is necessary for the wellbeing of a community and its people. This is a basic building block of a community."

Herrod said he is familiar with East Tennessee and loves the area and its people.

"We have a lot of work to do and there will be challenges," he said. "But I have confidence that this community will rally and support us as we revive this hospital. Having a partner such as Rennova Health will give us the needed capital and support to achieve success."

Tony Taylor, who was CEO of the hospital during Pioneer's ownership of the facility, will be retained in that role. Taylor has remained on site since Pioneer closed the hospital in July, working to facilitate interest from prospective buyers.

"I am excited that Rennova has asked me to continue as CEO of the hospital," Taylor said. "I want to express a big thanks to those community leaders and concerned citizens that worked behind the scenes to make this a reality."

Taylor reiterated Rennova's commitment to handling all hospital operations in Oneida.

"This allows our patients, staff, providers and other members of our community to come by and speak with someone with their questions, suggestions or concerns," Taylor said.

"Joseph, Rennova and I are committed to serving the health care needs of the community and making this the best little hospital in Tennessee," he added.

Herrod said Rennova will seek the community's help with renaming the hospital, using Facebook to organize a contest for naming the facility. The hospital was known for many years as Scott County Hospital, before later bearing St. Mary's name and later Pioneer's.

"This hospital is for the benefit of the people here in the Big South Fork region," Herrod said. "We need a name that represents the people and we want the community to come up with a name."