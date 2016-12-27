A Pioneer aunt is facing charges in Oneida after an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart on Friday.

Evelyne Crystal Byrd, 33, of Jakes Branch Road in Pioneer, allegedly took her underage niece with her to Walmart on a shoplifting spree on the day before Christmas Eve.

According to warrants filed by Oneida Police Department patrolman David Lee Stephens, Byrd was charged with theft over $1,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

