When Pioneer Health Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last spring, it was apparent that the days were numbered for its Oneida hospital.

In the weeks and months that followed, it would have been easy for any of the employees of the hospital to have jumped ship — to have sought solid footing with another employer, where there were no bankruptcy proceedings ongoing and no threats of a looming closure or layoff.

But one employee — Tony Taylor, the hospital's CEO — refused to take the easy way out. Taylor stayed on board. Three months later, when the hospital did wind up closing, Taylor continued to stick it out. And in the months since the hospital closed, Taylor has remained, facilitating the transition period by both advocating for the hospital and accommodating the inquiries from potential suitors.

It was announced last week that Florida-based Rennova Health Inc. will purchase the hospital from Pioneer, and plans to reopen the facility in April. That unsurprising development was merely a bonus. The Independent Herald had already selected Taylor as its 2016 Person of the Year.

Taylor is not a native Scott Countian. Until he moved here as the hospital's top administrator when Pioneer opened the facility in 2012, he had never lived in Scott County. However, he quickly developed a reputation among his staff and the community as being one of the most approachable and community-oriented administrators the hospital had seen. And his behind-the-scenes actions since the hospital closed in July have cemented his commitment to Scott County as he has worked tirelessly and selflessly to see the hospital reopened.

Jennifer Sircy, the hospital's human resources director under Pioneer, summed up the staff's feelings on Taylor: "Some may see him as an outsider because he isn't from Scott County, but this is his home. He has done everything in his power to get our hospital open.

"Did he have to? No," Sircy said. "I'm sure he had more offers to go anywhere else but chose to be in that CEO seat working every single day to make it happen. No one was more devastated or heartbroken than he was when he got the call that we would close. That's why he is still here. He said he would do all he could to get us all back home."

Stacey Kidd, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, applauded Taylor's commitment to seeing the hospital reopened.

"In a rural county, a hospital is so much more than just a hospital; it is a place to heal and protect people we know and love," Kidd said. "It is family taking care of family with professional care. Our businesses, industries and organizations depend on the emergency and services provided to care for their employees and our visitors. Having an individual that sees that and builds off that, they capture the heart of the community and enable it to grow and thrive in a healthy manner."