News
Big South Fork
Local News
Region/State
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Obituaries
Opinion
Features
Business Spotlight
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Health
Focus On: Religion
Forgotten Times
Murders in the Heartland
Our Back Yard
Profiles of a 3-Star Community
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
E-Edition
More
Education
Teacher of the Month
Neighbors
Calendar
Scott County’s Missing
Get Help, Give Help
Church Directory
Videos
Podcast
Job Listings
Sunday, July 10, 2022
The voice of Scott County
& Big South Fork Country
News
Region/State
Big South Fork
Local News
Scott County remains in a moderate drought even as severe storms provide some relief
Jul 7, 2022
Vendors sought for Haunting in the Hills
Jul 7, 2022
TDOT seeks Adopt-A-Highway volunteers in Scott County
Jul 7, 2022
Felony charges result from short police pursuit
Jul 5, 2022
Video: 2022 Firemen’s Fourth
Jul 4, 2022
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Soccer: Oneida’s Hacker selected for all-star game appearance
May 31, 2022
E-books recap substate soccer seasons by Oneida and Scott High
May 25, 2022
Opinion | Sunbright’s loss was Scott High’s gain
May 25, 2022
Basketball: Rusty Yaden steps into new role as Scott High boys head coach
May 24, 2022
Soccer: Oneida, Scott High coaches reflect on the season and look ahead
May 22, 2022
Obituaries
Dr. Allyn M. Lay, 93
Jul 7, 2022
Janis Jeffers, 91
Jul 3, 2022
Jeanette Acres, 87
Jul 3, 2022
Ollie ‘Tiny’ Sims, 94
Jul 3, 2022
Cheryl Strunk, 57
Jul 3, 2022
Opinion
Opinion | Gov. Lee’s silence as his friend and ally blasts public teachers reveals once and for all who he really is
Jul 1, 2022
Opinion | The timeless beauty of Andy’s Mayberry
Jun 28, 2022
Opinion | John Ward is still beloved, 4 years after his death
Jun 20, 2022
Opinion | Juneteenth is worthy of celebration in white America and black America alike
Jun 12, 2022
One year digital: Reflecting on the past year
Jun 4, 2022
Features
Forgotten Times
Focus On: Education
Focus On: Religion
Focus On: Health
Our Back Yard
Business Spotlight
Brimstone man was Scott County’s first Civil War casualty
Jul 5, 2022
Scott County’s Revolutionary War veterans
Jun 28, 2022
The story of Scott County’s first World War II casualty
Jun 27, 2022
The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl
Jun 27, 2022
How one of Scott County’s biggest employers broke into the CBD market
Jun 27, 2022
Outdoors
40 Mile Challenge
For bear-weary eastern Scott Countians, expanded bear hunt is good news
Jul 5, 2022
Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters
Jun 13, 2022
Week 10: A choice to make
May 25, 2022
Week 9: John Litton Farm
May 18, 2022
Week 8: Bronco Overlook
May 9, 2022
E-Edition
More
Education
Teacher of the Month
Neighbors
Calendar
Scott County’s Missing
Get Help, Give Help
Church Directory
Videos
Podcast
Job Listings
News
Scott County remains in a moderate drought even as severe storms provide some relief
Jul 7, 2022
Vendors sought for Haunting in the Hills
Jul 7, 2022
TDOT seeks Adopt-A-Highway volunteers in Scott County
Jul 7, 2022
Felony charges result from short police pursuit
Jul 5, 2022
Video: 2022 Firemen’s Fourth
Jul 4, 2022
Soccer: Oneida’s Hacker selected for all-star game appearance
May 31, 2022
E-books recap substate soccer seasons by Oneida and Scott High
May 25, 2022
Opinion | Sunbright’s loss was Scott High’s gain
May 25, 2022
Basketball: Rusty Yaden steps into new role as Scott High boys head coach
May 24, 2022
Soccer: Oneida, Scott High coaches reflect on the season and look ahead
May 22, 2022
Obituaries