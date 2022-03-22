Self-defense or premeditated murder?

Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment of Murders in the Heartland, a series delving into the history of nine homicides that have occurred in Scott County’s history. The list isn’t intended to be exhaustive, and these stories are not intended to reopen old wounds. In many cases, descendants of the victims or the perpetrators may still live in Scott County. These stories are written with an attempt to be mindful and respectful of them, while properly documenting the historical value of these famous incidents. This particular story recounts the 1924 shooting death of Dick Hatfield.

– – –

“I didn’t think anyone would have cared for the children getting apples.”

That’s what Newt Blevins said he told Dick Hatfield just before Hatfield called him a “damn liar” and came at him with a knife.

What followed was a scuffle that left Hatfield mortally wounded by a shot from Blevins’ rifle, and Blevins in jail on an accusation of murder.

Was it murder? Or was it self-defense?

Those are questions that the jury didn’t seem terribly sure about at trial, when they convicted Blevins of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced him to a year in prison.

“It is just a case where the jury evidently went off on the idea that it ought to punish (Blevins) in some way,” his attorneys wrote in an appeal to the court.

But the attorney general — who had indicted Blevins on a first degree murder charge — disagreed, saying that the jury rendered “a very merciful verdict,” and added that the jury’s guilty verdict was evidence that the jurors didn’t believe Blevins was justified in “getting his rifle and hunting (Hatfield) down while (he) was trying to get away.”

The one thing everyone agreed on: the fight had started over apples that had been taken from Hatfield’s orchard. Over some homegrown apples, a man lost his life. But was it because he tried to attack a disabled man with a knife because he was angry that the apples had been stolen from his trees? Or did the disabled man lure him to his Station Camp home with the intention of killing him?

Those are questions that linger, almost a full century later.

Who was Newt Blevins?

John Newton Blevins was born in 1875, the son of Richard “Wild Dick” Slaven and Telitha Blevins. He was a great-grandson of Richard “Harve” Slaven, the first white settler in the No Business area of what is now the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Another of his great-grandfathers was Jonathan Blevins, the first white settler on Station Camp Creek.

Blevins married Amanda “Mandy” Smith, and they had eight children. The oldest was 27 and the youngest was just four when their father was accused of murdering Dick Hatfield.

Who was Dick Hatfield?

William Clayburn “Dick” Hatfield, or W.C. Hatfield, was born on Valentines Day in 1861, the son of William Riley Hatfield and Elizabeth Burke Hatfield. He was the great-great-grandson of Joseph Hatfield, who had settled in the area that would eventually become Scott County after the Revolutionary War.

The Hatfields were of the West Virginia Hatfield clan — the same Hatfield clan of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud. Joseph Hatfield was Devil Anse Hatfield’s great-grandfather. William Riley Hatfield and Devil Anse Hatfield were second cousins. It was written that William Riley didn’t like the feuding that was going on, didn’t believe in violence, and moved his family to Tennessee.

But the Hatfield family could not escape the violence. William Riley Hatfield was shot and killed during an argument along the Big South Fork River in 1892. Thirty-two years later, his son was shot and killed during an argument.

Dick Hatfield married Elvira “Vicy” Thompson in 1881, and they had seven children. The children were born in Scott County, but Hatfield moved his family to Oklahoma. It was there that Vicy died in 1913, when the youngest of the Hatfield children was just 10. Hatfield returned to Scott County, but his children remained in Oklahoma.

Hatfield remarried; his widow was mentioned in court documents. Some genealogical records have indicated that he married Poppie Litton Blevins, after her husband, Harvey Blevins, died in 1919. If so, she never took his name; her obituary and her gravestone list her as Poppie Blevins.

An argument over apples

Dick Hatfield owned an apple orchard at his Station Camp home, and some children — among them, at least one of Blevins’ children — had taken some of the apples. Hatfield went to the community’s schoolteacher, Ike King, who also served as a constable in the community, to lodge a complaint. King approached Blevins, and Blevins had his children return some of the apples.

“It is impossible to conceive that (Blevins) could have taken this course without entertaining resentment toward (Hatfield) at his complaint to the school teacher with reference to the action of the children,” the district attorney general, Wm. H. Swiggart, would later write in a court briefing.

On Aug. 27, 1924, Hatfield and Blevins met at High Point, just south of Oneida. Blevins invited Hatfield home with him for dinner.

“The family had dinner, Blevins and Hatfield ate together at Blevins’ table,” Blevins attorneys later wrote. “Blevins was at home and had extended the hospitality of his home to Hatfield, who showed no appreciation for it.”

At some point during the argument that ensued, Hatfield lunged at Blevins with a knife. Blevins retaliated by shooting Hatfield. Everything else was disputed.

Before he died, Hatfield told several people that Blevins had started the argument. He was about to start for home, he said, when Blevins “raised a racket about destroying some apples.”

But Blevins told a different story. He said that after they had finished dinner, they went out onto the porch and Hatfield told him that he had done wrong.

Two sides to the story

“I sent the apples back to you, Hatfield.” That’s what Dick Hatfield told Marion Marcum that Blevins said to him, Marcum would later testify in court. “I said I did not care about the apples,” Hatfield answered. At that point, Blevins ordered him out of the house, Hatfield said, and grabbed a chair and followed him.

“(I) grabbed at the chair and struck him with my knife and cut him, then Blevins run back into the house and got his gun,” Hatfield told Marcum.

Blevins’ story went something like this: When he told Hatfield that he didn’t “think anyone would have cared for the children getting apples,” Hatfield replied, “You are a damn liar.” Moments later, Blevins heard his wife, Mandy, shout, “Don’t do that!” He looked to see Hatfield coming at him with a knife. He shoved the chair he was sitting in between himself and Hatfield, and Hatfield stabbed him in the chest.

As Blevins went for his gun, he testified, he heard his wife scream, and turned to see that Hatfield had ahold of her as she held their baby in her arms. He gave chase to Hatfield, who ran for his horse.

The fatal shot

“I saw Blevins coming with the gun and I run,” Hatfield told Marion Marcum. “I aimed to get to the horse and get away.”

As he ran behind his horse, Hatfield told his wife, Blevins attempted to shoot him over the horse, then shot him under the horse before striking him with his gun.

Hatfield attempted to escape into Blevins’ barn, but collapsed before he got there.

Blevins said that after Hatfield had run around his horse, he attempted to come back at Blevins under the horse’s belly, lunging with his knife. That’s why Blevins shot him.

A witness, Lora Smith, testified that he asked Blevins why he shot Hatfield.

“He cut me with a knife and I aimed to kill him,” Blevins said.

Self-defense?

Attorneys for Blevins argued that he was a 145-lb. man who was crippled in one hand and one leg, while Hatfield was a 160-lb. man who was physically strong. “He unquestionably had a right to defend himself, his home, his wife and baby, that is what he done and all he done,” the defense attorneys said.

“This killing could not be involuntary manslaughter,” the attorneys added. “The evidence is against the verdict of the jury and establishes the fact that Blevins was cut with a knife in front of his own door, he was physically unable to fight Hatfield without a weapon, and he used his gun to protect himself, his home and his family.”

But the district attorney disagreed.

“(Blevins) admitted that he left the porch with the chair and met (Hatfield) on the ground, an admission that he advanced to meet (Hatfield) and did not act in self-defense,” the D.A. wrote.

A key part of the state’s argument was that Mandy Blevins admitted on cross-examination that Hatfield was behind his horse when he was shot by Blevins.

In September 1925, an appeals court in Knoxville upheld the jury’s verdict of involuntary manslaughter, and ordered Blevins to serve a year in prison. He served his sentence at the Scott County Jail in Huntsville.

Aftermath

Newt Blevins was released from jail in 1926, after he had served the one-year sentence imposed by the court. Two years later, he was shot and killed as he and Mandy rounded up cattle near their home to the south of Station Camp Road. No one was ever arrested in connection with his murder.

Newt Blevins was buried in a small cemetery at his home. Mandy Blevins died in 1959. The last surviving child of Newt and Mandy, Frank Blevins, died in 1996.

Dick Hatfield was buried at the Coffey Cemetery on Stanley Street in Oneida. The last of his surviving children, Nevada Hatfield Forbus, died in 1972 in Oklahoma.