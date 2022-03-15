Sign in
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
The voice of Scott County
& Big South Fork Country
News
Region/State
Big South Fork
Local News
Weekend snowstorm was March’s largest since Blizzard of ’93
Mar 14, 2022
Oneida man faces felony charges after police chase on snowy roads
Mar 14, 2022
Winter Storm Warning: Up to 8 inches of snow possible
Mar 11, 2022
Scott County’s covid cases drop by another half in one week; now down 90% from peak
Mar 10, 2022
Scott County’s jobless rate is no longer among the state’s 10 highest
Mar 10, 2022
Sports
Oneida
Scott
Softball: Oneida dominates on opening night, wins 15-0
Mar 15, 2022
Baseball: The offense is strong for Oneida in season-opening win
Mar 15, 2022
Baseball: Scott High wins in a walk-off after seventh inning rally
Mar 15, 2022
Soccer: Highlanders cruise to shutout win on opening night
Mar 15, 2022
Soccer: Oneida defeats Sweetwater on strength of Hacker’s hat trick
Mar 15, 2022
Obituaries
Brenda “Susie” Duncan, 63
Mar 9, 2022
Clegie Chambers Jr., 71
Mar 9, 2022
Madelyn & Aurora Bittner
Mar 9, 2022
John Carpenter Jr., 52
Mar 9, 2022
Nim Bishop, 71
Mar 9, 2022
Opinion
Opinion: Tennessee politicians continue to hamstring public education
Mar 14, 2022
Opinion: What in the world has happened to sportsmanship?
Mar 4, 2022
Column: A late winter’s lament
Feb 6, 2022
Editorial: Throwing half of Scott County to Chattanooga and the other half to Nashville is dirty politics
Jan 20, 2022
Opinion: I’m right, you’re terrible, period, the end
Jan 18, 2022
Features
Forgotten Times
Focus On: Religion
Focus On: Health
Our Back Yard
Business Spotlight
Profiles of a 3-Star Community
Mob’s wrath invoked by widow’s slaying
Mar 14, 2022
The Hanging Sheriff: The story of Scott County’s first public execution
Mar 7, 2022
Our Back Yard: Slot canyons aren’t just for Utah
Feb 28, 2022
Mob justice: The story of Scott County’s first lynching
Feb 28, 2022
Mob Justice: The story of Scott County’s first lynching
Feb 27, 2022
Outdoors
TWRA announces compliance checkpoint dates at North Cumberland WMA
Mar 8, 2022
Scott County’s deer harvest declines, remains well below historic levels
Jan 14, 2022
TWRA offers cash reward for information on poached elk
Jan 4, 2022
Deer numbers continue to point to decreased herd
Nov 29, 2021
Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer
Nov 22, 2021
E-Edition
More
Education
Neighbors
Calendar
Get Help, Give Help
Church Directory
Videos
Podcast
Job Listings
