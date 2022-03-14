Mob’s wrath invoked by widow’s slaying

Editor’s Note: This is the third installment of Murders in the Heartland, a series delving into the history of nine homicides that have occurred in Scott County’s history. The list isn’t intended to be exhaustive, and these stories are not intended to reopen old wounds. In many cases, descendants of the victims or the perpetrators may still live in Scott County. These stories are written with an attempt to be mindful and respectful of them, while properly documenting the historical value of these famous incidents. This particular story, recounting the 1921 murder of Bull Creek widow Mary Jane Harness, is included because it resulted in the lynching of her accused killer, Berry Bowling, who was taken from jail and hanged.

“Pray Berry!”

That was the plea of the jailer’s wife at the old Scott County Jail as Berry Bowling was being led away at gunpoint by a masked mob.

The jailer’s wife, Nancy Chambers, knew what fate awaited Bowling. Bowling knew it, too. He was in jail on charges of murder. The mob intended to string him up. That’s why they had shown up at the jail, guns drawn, and forced Chambers and her husband — James Martin “Mart” Chambers — to surrender their prisoner.

“Pray Berry!” she said as they headed out the door.

“I can’t,” he replied. It was the last words anyone recorded him saying.

Murder of husband and wife

Berry Bowling was convicted of killing no one. But he was accused of killing two people: an old man and, later, the old man’s wife.

It all started at some point in the Winter of 1920-1921, when Bowling was accused of killing 72-year-old William Harness.

Surprisingly little was ever recorded about the motive for Harness’s slaying. The original murder did not catch the attention of the press. When it was written about some months later, newspapers recorded Harness’s age as 80 years old. But genealogy records indicate that he was born in 1848, which would have made him 72 at the time of his death.

Who was William Harness?

William Harness was the son of Samuel and Elizabeth Harness, the third of seven children who had been born in the family as of the 1860 census. (He was 11 at the time of the census.) The Harness family lived on Brimstone Creek. William Harness’s great-great-great-grandfather had migrated to the United States from Germany. The family had settled first in Pennsylvania, eventually spreading to Virginia and then into East Tennessee.

Harness married Elvira Brown. They had 10 children before she died in 1913. Following her death, he remarried to Mary Jane Lawson Bowling.

Who was Mary Jane Bowling?

Mary Jane Lawson was born on Sept. 21, 1888, the daughter of Michael Lawson and Susannah Jane Burchfield Lawson. The Lawson family can be traced back to early 15th century England. Like the Harness family, the Lawson family’s roots run deep in the Bull Creek area south of Huntsville. Mary Jane’s grandfather, Jacob Lawson, was the first to settle there.

Mary Jane married John Bowling in 1909, when she was 20 years old and he was 26.

Bowling was the son of Harrison and Nancy Bowling. His father was the fourth-great-grandson of Col. Robert Bowling, who migrated to the U.S. from England and was the eighth-great-grandfather of President George W. Bush. (That makes Harrison Bowling and George W. Bush fifth cousins, four times removed.)

John Bowling was the second of four children born to Harrison and Nancy Bowling. His younger brother, born three years later, was Berry Bowling — named after their grandfather, Greenberry Bowling.

John and Mary Jane had four children. But then he died in 1915, at the young age of 32. Mary Jane remarried, to William Harness. They had two more children.

Senseless murders

The exact date of William Harness’s murder wasn’t recorded. The date of his death isn’t on his gravestone. But it occurred several months before the murder of his wife.

The motive for Harness’s death is also unclear. But Berry Bowling — his wife’s former brother-in-law — was charged. A mistrial resulted, but not before Mary Jane testified against him.

Newspaper accounts from the time reported that Bowling was infuriated by Mary Jane’s testimony, and decided to kill her too.

Mrs. Harness was killed on Tuesday, May 3, 1921. She was 33. Berry Bowling was arrested the next day.

“Her testimony was most incriminating and this is believed by some to have led Bowling to kill her,” the Associated Press reported.

The lynching

Most of the lynchings in the South during the late 19th century and early 20th century were linked to the murders of African-Americans. But there was a time when “Judge Lynch’s Law,” as the old-timers referred to it, was fairly commonly applied in Scott County. In fact, according to some research documents, there were more lynchings (seven, in all) in Scott County than in any other East Tennessee county.

At around midnight on Saturday night, four days after he allegedly killed his brother’s widow, Berry Bowling was hauled from jail by a masked mob.

Minutes from the NAACP’s meeting the next month stated that it was a mob of 50 men who hauled Bowling from jail. A newspaper account from the time of his death placed the number at 30. The high sheriff of Scott County, E.M. Phillips, placed the number at 25.

In any event, there were far too many for the jailer, Mart Chambers, to do anything about it.

The mob got Chambers to open the door to the jail by telling him that there was a deputy there with a prisoner who needed to be booked in. Once the door was open, the mob overpowered Chambers and took Bowling. “Berry, we’ve come to bond you out,” one man said, according to later writings by historian Esther Sharp Sanderson.

“Pray, Berry,” the jailer’s wife urged as Bowling was being led from the jail with a rope around his neck.

“I can’t,” Bowling replied.

The mob marched Bowling to a white oak tree on nearby River Junction Road and strung him up.

“The first rope used broke, and the mob had to hoist its victim up a second time,” a Nashville newspaper reported. “After he had apparently choked to death, the body was riddled with bullets and left hanging in the tree until Sunday morning when officers cut it down.”

A death certificate noted that Bowling died of strangulation after being “hanged to a tree,” and also noted that he had been “hanged by a mob.”

Apparently, no one was ever charged in connection with the lynching.

Berry Bowling and Mary Jane Harness are buried in the same cemetery at Bull Creek.

Aftermath

Berry Bowling, who was 34 when he was killed, was buried at Bowling Harness Cemetery at Bull Creek — the same cemetery where William and Mary Jane Harness were buried. Bowling’s parents and grandparents are also buried at the cemetery.

Bowling left behind a wife and five young children, who were between the ages of 1 and 12 when he was killed. His last surviving child, Obis Bowling, died in 1999.

Mary Jane Harness also left behind five young children, who were between the ages of 1 and 11 when she was killed. The last surviving child of William and Mary Jane Harness, Laura Mae Harness Gibson, died in 2016.

Descendants of both families still reside in Scott County today.

Footnote: The murders of William Harness and Mary Jane Bowling Harness weren’t the first tragedy to strike the Harness family of Bull Creek — nor the first to result in lynchings. The Murders in the Heartland series previously featured the murders of Talitha Brown Harness and her teenage son, Peter, which resulted in the lynching of Thomas J. Lloyd and Elias Reynolds in 1889. Rev. Thomas Harness, the wife of Talitha Harness and the father of Peter Harness, was a first cousin to William Harness. Their grandfather was John Harness, born 1775, who moved to the Bull Creek area from Virginia.