The Hanging Sheriff: The story of Scott County’s first public execution

Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of Murders in the Heartland, a series delving into the history of nine homicides that have occurred in Scott County’s history. The list isn’t intended to be exhaustive, and these stories are not intended to reopen old wounds. In many cases, descendants of the victims or the perpetrators may still live in Scott County. These stories are written with an attempt to be mindful and respectful of them, while properly documenting the historical value of these famous incidents. This particular story, recounting the 1894 murder of school teacher W.A. Beck, is included in this series because it resulted in Scott County’s first — and only — legal hanging.

“This is your duty, and you must perform it”

Those were Mike King’s words to Scott County Sheriff John Goad.

It was 1894. Sheriff Goad, in his first year on the job, had been called upon to do something he had never done before: Hang a man.

In fact, hanging a man was something no sheriff in Scott County had been called upon to do. And it was something no sheriff in Scott County would ever be asked to do again; Tennessee would outlaw hanging as a means of execution in 1913.

But that was 19 years later — long after John Goad had turned in his badge and moved on to other endeavors. In 1894, Goad was in his first year as the high sheriff. And he really, really didn’t want to hang a man.

In fact, Sheriff Goad was so shaken by the court’s order that he thought about resigning, of turning in his badge right there on the spot.

It wasn’t that there hadn’t been hangings in Scott County before. Five years earlier, two accused murderers had been dragged from the jail and hanged. But those had been different. Those had been lynchings, carried out by vigilantes. Goad was no vigilante. He was the high sheriff, elected by his fellow citizens as a peacemaker. The way he saw it, there was no peace in hanging a man.

But John Goad was about to become Scott County’s first — and only — hanging sheriff.

The Goad family

John Robbins Goad was the son of Joshua Goad and Elizabeth Robbins. We don’t know a lot about his parents, but we do know that his great-grandparents had migrated to the Cumberland Plateau from Virginia.

Abraham Goad (1740-1816) had moved with his wife, Anne, and their children from Bedford, Va. to Tennessee. We don’t know exactly when they arrived, but one of their children — Joshua Goad (1786-1870) married Sarah Smiddy in Tennessee in 1802, according to court records. In those days, this area was still Indian territory, belonging to the Cherokees. That would make the Goad family some of the very first Scott Countians.

Both Joshua Goad and his father settled on a farm along New River — the tract that is now known as the Vanderpool Place. It wasn’t Scott County at that time, of course. It was Anderson County. In 1806, it became Campbell County. And, finally, in 1849, it became Scott County.

By that time, Joshua and Sarah had 10 children. Many of them were already grown, including 25-year-old Joshua Goad Jr., who married Elizabeth Robbins. In 1860, just before the onset of the Civil War, John Goad was born. The family lived at Indian Fork on Brimstone Creek, on what would later become the Lawrence Walker farm. (John Goad’s sister, Almira, married Daniel Walker in 1866. Lawrence Walker, who served many years as a county commissioner, was one of their grandchildren.)

The historian H. Clay Smith wrote that John Goad was “only in his early 20s” when he was elected sheriff in 1894. But all available genealogy data places his birth in 1860, which would have made him about 10 years older than that.

Prior to being elected sheriff, John Goad ran a dry goods store on Rugby Road — now Hwy. 52 in Elgin — with his sister’s widower, William Lee, a former superintendent of schools in Scott County. That lasted until 1894, when Goad got out of private business to run for sheriff. He moved to Huntsville and built a house on the corner of the courthouse square, where the Baker law office is now located.

The murder

There had been plenty of violence and bloodshed in Scott County during the Civil War, when lawlessness gripped the entire region. But things calmed down substantially after General Ambrose Burnside marched his massive Union army through Scott County to Knoxville in 1863, and became calmer still once the war had officially ended.

But in the 1880s and 1890s, there was a significant uptick in violent crimes, one that would last well into the 20th century. And, in 1894, there was a case that shook the Winfield community to its core: An elderly school teacher, discovered dead in a shallow grave in the forest.

In the century that followed, there would be a number of slayings along the TN-KY border, which would eventually become popular for its taverns and bars. But this one, in 1894, was the first.

The teacher was W.A. Beck. He had come to Winfield as a music teacher, and was boarding with a local resident, Mike King.

As Smith told it in “Dusty Bits of the Forgotten Past,” Beck was startled out of his sleep one night just in time to see his host’s hand closing on his throat. King apparently believed that Beck was carrying a large sum of money, and he intended to have it.

“Mr. Beck pleaded with his murderous attacker, saying that if the latter would let him live he, Beck, would give him everything he had,” Smith wrote. “But it was all to no avail: King kept on striking and choking until the school teacher was dead.”

King dragged Beck into the forest, to a spot where a chestnut tree had uprooted and left a large hole in the earth. He rolled the old teacher’s body into the hole and covered it.

Sometime later, a small boy was in the woods with his mother and another woman, gathering firewood. The boy saw a small sapling that he thought would make a good bow for his ox yoke, according to Smith’s book. When he went to retrieve it, he discovered a hand sticking out of the hole left by the uprooted chestnut tree.

Together, the two women pulled Beck’s body out of the hole. The sheriff was summoned, and it was written that King confessed to the crime, telling Goad the entire story. He was placed on trial, found guilty of first degree murder, and sentenced to hang.

A reluctant sheriff and a repenting killer

Sheriff Goad was seriously considering giving up the office of sheriff, of washing his hands of the command to hang King.

But King talked him out of it.

“This is your duty and you must perform it,” King was said to have told Goad.

So Goad carried out the jury’s sentence. And on that fateful day, a large crowd of Scott Countians gathered in Huntsville to see the spectacle take place.

Esther Sharp Sanderson wrote in her book, “County Scott and Its Mountain Folk,” that “men, women and children had been pouring into Huntsville since daybreak in order to have a point of vantage from which they could see and hear plainly.”

Smith wrote that people rented horses and wagons to make the trip into town to see the hanging. Among them were Smith’s father and mother. Smith rented a wagon from his neighbor, and drove himself, his wife and some neighbors into town to see King executed. It was said that he later regretted making the trip.

George Cecil, a well-known minister in Scott County, preached King’s funeral right from the gallows. The message he preached was “The way of the transgressor is hard.”

King is said to have given a stirring speech to the crowd that had gathered. Let him stand, he urged the crowd, as an example “that crime does not pay.”

Then the black hood was pulled over his head. Preacher Cecil said, “May the Lord have mercy on your soul.” Sanderson wrote, “Children screamed and women fainted.” And King was hanged.

Goad moves on

John Goad had almost resigned before the hanging. He didn’t, and served out the remainder of his term. But he was done with being high sheriff, and with law enforcement. In 1898, when it was time to seek re-election, he threw his hat into the ring — not for sheriff, but for county trustee. He won that race, and later served eight years as Scott County’s circuit court clerk.

Goad’s niece, Cassie Lee, frequently stayed with him at his home on the courthouse square. Her mother, Etty Tennessee Goad Lee, had died at an early age and her father, William Lee — Goad’s former business partner — had moved to Elgin.

It was there, in the former sheriff’s home, that Cassie met Flem Duncan, a Spanish American War veteran who was the son of Emanuel and Jane Cecil Duncan of Paint Rock.

Flem Duncan was “attached with (Cassie) right off,” Judge Joe Duncan — one of the couple’s many children — told the Independent Herald several years ago. “He started riding his horse to Brimstone to see her. He’d go up and spend the weekend with the Goad family. And when she came down to visit Uncle John, Papa would go see her. They got married, and that was the start of the family.”

Among the children born to Flem and Cassie was John Duncan, who would eventually leave Scott County to become mayor of Knoxville and was later elected to Congress.

As for Goad, he would go on to serve as superintendent of Oneida Hosiery Mills for many years until his death in 1933 at the age of 72. And when he went to his grave, with him went the story of Scott County’s first — and only — legal hanging.