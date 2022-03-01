Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Good morning! This is your quick guide to what’s happening in Scott County today. March 1 marks the start of meteorological spring, and today’s going to feel very much like spring, with temps that are close to 10° above normal and lots of sunshine. It doesn’t get much better than this in early March!

Walking It Back: Oneida’s Lady Indians advanced to the substate for a fourth consecutive year on Monday, battling back from 13 points down to defeat Greenback, 55-44. OHS will also play for a third consecutive region championship on Wednesday, facing Coalfield at Harriman High School.

New stories posted on ihoneida.com:

» Basketball: Lady Indians battle back from 13 down to advance to substate

» Scott County man convicted of threatening wife, police with loaded firearm

» Oneida man arrested after claiming his life was in danger

» 8 valedictorians, 2 salutatorians top the Class of 2022 at Scott High

» Mob justice: The story of Scott County’s first lynching

» Our Back Yard: Slot canyons aren’t just for Utah

Today: Pinnacle Resource Center’s food pantry (1513 Jeffers Road, Huntsville) will open at 10 am There are no income guidelines, however a photo ID and a piece of mail with a Scott County address is required.

Also Today: There will be a Scott County Farmers Market public meeting at the Scott County Office Building (2845 Baker Highway, Huntsville) from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Everyone is invited to attend as the upcoming farmers market season and rules of operation are reviewed. You’re invited to share your ideas.

Tonight: Wall Builders will meet from 7 pm to 9 pm at Trinity Baptist Church (1611 Glasshouse Road, Helenwood) for those struggling with addiction or striving to keep off drugs. There will be preaching, teaching, food, fellowship and personal counseling. Families are welcome.

Also Tonight: It’s the boys’ turn in the region semifinals. Win-or-go-home basketball for both Oneida and Scott High. The Indians will play at Harriman, and the Highlanders will play at Clinton. Both games start at 7:30 pm, and both games will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

This Day In History: In 1872, Yellowstone became the world’s first national park.

Farewells: There are no funeral services scheduled for today in Scott County.

Enjoy the day!