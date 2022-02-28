Scott County man convicted of threatening wife, law enforcement with loaded firearm

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County jury last week returned guilty verdicts in an aggravated assault case involving a female victim and a deputy at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacky Beaty was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, stemming from a Jan. 10, 2020 incident at his home.

During the one-day trial last week, prosecution witnesses testified that Beaty’s wife had phoned 911 on that day just over two years ago and told them that her husband had a gun and was threatening to kill her.

When deputy sheriff Lee Johnson arrived on scene a short time later, Beaty’s wife was able to run from the home to safety. However, Beaty met Johnson at a window of the home and pointed a loaded firearm at him.

Johnson was ultimately able to convince Beaty to drop his weapon, and Beaty was taken into custody without shots fired.

The case was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and the victim received assistance from the Scott County Family Justice Center. At trial, the state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Apryl Bradshaw.

Judge Shayne Sexton set sentencing for April 11, 2022.