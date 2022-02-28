Oneida man arrested after claiming his life was in danger

An Oneida man was arrested Friday after approaching police to alert them that people were trying to kill him.

According to a report filed by Oneida Police Department, Denis W. Stephenson, 41, of a Pistol Lane address in West Oneida, entered the police station on Friday afternoon, stating that people were trying to kill him and were hiding under his vehicle.

Stephenson allegedly looked over his shoulder as if expecting his would-be assailants to follow him through the door. However, OPD officer Tony Jones said there was no one following Stephenson.

Allegedly, Stephenson admitted that he had smoked methamphetamine two days earlier in Georgia, and told police that “it was hitting him hard” because he only uses meth “once or twice a year.”

Trammell placed Stephenson under arrest, “for his own medical safety,” at which point Stephenson allegedly became aggressive.

Stephenson was charged with public intoxication.

That was one of two arrests made by OPD last week, both for public intoxication.

In a separate incident, a Winfield man was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 23) after allegedly acting erratically at Big O’s Muffler Shop.

Steve E. Buttram, 42, of Pine Grove Road, was arrested after allegedly jumping on vehicles at the repair shop. When police arrived on scene, they allegedly encountered Buttram waving his arms, and claiming that he had electricity running through his body.

Buttram denied taking illegal substances, but then allegedly asked officers if they could see the rainbow in the sky or the electricity coming from his eyes. Finally, he allegedly admitted that he was “buzzing from being high.”

Buttram was charged with public intoxication.

Among other charges lodged by OPD last week:

• Mindy A. Phillips, 34, of Pine Hill Road, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing from her employer. According to a report filed by OPD Investigator Andy Davis, surveillance video showed Phillips taking items from the store at which she worked without paying for them, while also taking money from customers but pocketing it rather than placing it into the register. The total value of the items alleged to have been stolen was $275.75.

• Rylin S. Silcox, 32, was charged with theft following an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart on Thursday. According to a report filed by OPD Officer Kendra Porter, Silcox went through self-checkout but failed to scan several items before placing them in bags, and also left an item in his cart without scanning it. The total value of the items alleged to have been stolen was $137.88.

• Travis A. Phillips, 33, of a Scott Highway address, was charged with theft following an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart that occurred earlier in the month. According to a report filed by Porter, Phillips allegedly entered the store on Feb. 4 and took the bar codes off two rules priced at 94 cents and placed them on a pack of Sharpies valued at $19.46 and a box of crayons valued at $7.37. When Phillips returned to the store on Thursday, he was approached by the store’s loss prevention personnel, but allegedly fled the store on foot. He was located by Porter in the LaFollette Housing Authority projects a short time later.