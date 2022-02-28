Monday, February 28, 2022

Happy Monday!! The start of a new work week isn’t much fun, but at least the weather’s going to be GREAT this week! We’ll be sunny and in the mid 50s today … sunny and 60 by tomorrow, and even warmer after that. And tomorrow is the unofficial first day of spring!

Walking It Back: It was a mostly successful weekend of basketball for our high school basketball teams. The Oneida Indians and Lady Indians and Scott Highlanders all advanced to the region semifinals, putting them among 32 teams left standing across the state. The Indians defeated Rockwood by 14, the Lady Indians defeated Oakdale by 26, and the Highlanders defeated Gibbs by 40. Unfortunately, the Lady Highlanders’ season ended with a loss to Seymour.

Stories posted over the weekend on ihoneida.com:

» Reward offered after historic church vandalized

» Scott explodes in 2nd half for 40-point win at Gibbs

» Oneida coasts to win over Rockwood

» Lady Indians defeat Oakdale to advance to region semis

» Lady Highlanders’ season ends with loss to top-seeded Seymour

Today: The Scott County Senior Citizens Center will serve lunch today from 11:30 am to 1 pm. On the menu is vegetable soup, ham & cheese sandwiches and dessert. The cost is $6 for dine-in or carry-out. Call (423) 569-5972 for more information.

Tonight: Oneida’s Lady Indians will face Greenback at Harriman High School in the Region 2-A semifinals. The Lady Indians will be looking for their fourth consecutive substate berth. Tipoff is 6 pm, and the game will be broadcast live on the IH Sports Network.

Looking Ahead: There will be a Scott County Farmers Market meeting tomorrow at the Scott County Office Building, beginning at 5:30 pm. If you have ideas on how to make the Farmers Market better in 2022, you’re urged to attend.

ICYMI: A reward of $400 is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for vandalizing Upper Jellico Creek Baptist Church last week. You can call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 663-3111.

DYK? The TN Dept. of Children’s Services has a hotline that you can call to report child abuse or neglect. Call 1-877-54-ABUSE.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: In 1991, the Persian Gulf War ended when Iraq leader Saddam Hussein accepted a cease-fire agreement.

FAREWELLS: There are no funeral services scheduled in Scott County today.