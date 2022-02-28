Eight valedictorians, two salutatorians top the Class of 2022 at Scott High

A total of 13 graduating seniors have been named as Top Academic Students at Scott High School, led by eight valedictorians and two salutatorians.

Among the valedictorians, announced last week by Principal Melissa Rector, are Carlie Chambers, Alaina Duncan, Rashelle Foster, Gracie King, Gracie Mason, Landen Rogers, Kloie Sexton and Morgan Shelton. The salutatorians are Dillon Butler and Braelyn Keeton. Also honored as Top Academic Students were Natalie Lyons, Kristian Obrusanszki and Katie Roysden.

All 13 have a grade point average above 4.0.

Valedictorian Carlie Chambers is the daughter of Chris and Jessica Chambers of Winfield. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club and a four-year member of the Honors program. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida. Carlie’s goals are to attend the University of Tennessee and major in biological sciences. Her GPA is 4.1739.

Valedictorian Alaina Duncan is the daughter of Chad and Frannie Hutson of Helenwood. She is a four-year member of the Lady Highlander basketball team where she has been recognized as all-district in District 4-3A and a four-year member of the Lady Highlander softball team. She is also a three-year member of the Beta Club. Alaina is a member of Landmark Baptist Church where she teaches Sunday school. Her goals are to pursue a career in pharmacy technology. Her GPA is 4.1667.

Valedictorian Rashelle Foster is the daughter of Ray Foster and Rosalinda Foster of Oneida. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club, a four-year member of Envirothon, and a one-year member of the journalism club. She attends Black Oak Baptist Church where she is a part of the youth group. Rashelle’s goals are to attend the University of the Cumberlands where she plans to major in accounting and minor in business administration. Her GPA is 4.1458.

Valedictorian Gracie Nicole King is the daughter of Sam King and Kate Fletcher of Robbins. She is a three-year member of the Beta Cub and a four-year member of FCCLA. She is also a four-year member of the Lady Highlanders soccer team and the Scott High cheer squad. Gracie is the president of the Beta Club and FCCLA, and she has been recognized as a four-year UCA All-American for cheer. Gracie is a member of Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church. Her goals are to attend the College of Nursing at University of Tennessee-Knoxville to become a pediatric nurse before furthering her degree in the medical field. Her GPA is 4.1667.

Valedictorian Gracie T. Mason is the daughter of the late Cheryl Mason, Bryan Mason and Virginia Wood of Pioneer. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club and a three-year member of the Upward Bound program. Gracie has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar. She has over 120 hours of community service and is a member of the Antioch Baptist Church where she is a part of the youth choir. Gracie’s goals are to attend Middle Tennessee State University and major in elementary education. Her GPA is 4.1739.

Valedictorian Landen Wayne Rogers is the son of Shannon and Brandy Rogers of Sunbright. He is a three-year member of the Beta Club, a four-year member of the Student Council, and will be receiving an Honors diploma. Landen has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar. His goals are to attend college and pursue a degree in computer science. His GPA is 4.1667.

Valedictorian Kloie Gail Sexton is the daughter of David and Amanda Sexton of Straight Fork. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club, a four-year member of the Upward Bound program, and has been the president of the STAND Youth Board for three years. Kloie is a member and Sunday school teacher at Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Her goals are to attend Roane State where she will enter the vision care program to become an optician. Her GPA is 4.1667.

Valedictorian Morgan Grace Shelton is the daughter of Stacey and Willie Boyatt and Rick and Sherri Shelton of Oneida. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club and a four-year member of the honors program. She is also a four-year member of the Lady Highlanders soccer team and a four-year member of the Marching Highlander band where she has been section leader for two years. Morgan attends Grace Christian Fellowship Church where she is active in the youth group. Her goals are to continue her education in nursing and become a registered nurse. Her GPA is 4.1667.

Salutatorian Dillon Butler is the son of Joe Butler and Peggy Butler of Helenwood. He is a three-year member of the Beta Club and Scholars Bowl team. He is also a four-year member of the French Club and a two-year member of the Journalism Club. Dillon is an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He has volunteered for four years at the food pantry and attends Black Oak Baptist Church. Dillon’s goals are to attend Tennessee Tech University to become a high school history teacher. His GPA is 4.125.

Salutatorian Braelyn Keeton is the daughter of Brad and Nikki Keeton of Robbins. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club, a one-year member of HOSA, and is a four-year member of the Honors program. Braelyn has been recognized as a part of the National Society of High School Scholars. She has volunteered at the courthouse, attorney’s office, and a daycare and is a member of Robbins First Baptist Church. Braelyn’s goals are to attend Roane State and transfer to Lincoln Memorial University where she plans to become a registered nurse specializing in labor and delivery. Her GPA is 4.125.

Natalie Lyons is the granddaughter of Linda Tramell of Winfield. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club. Natalie was awarded first place in wildlife at the regional Envirothon in 2021. She is a two-year member of the STAND coalition and is the director of the sexual abuse committee. Natalie’s goals are to earn a doctorate degree in psychology and become a mental health psychiatrist. Her GPA is 4.0833.

Kristian Neely Obrusanszki is the son of Zolton and Kathy Obrusanszki of Oneida. He is a three-year member of the Beta Club, a four-year member and president of the French Club, and attended 4H Congress. He is also a four-year member of the cross country and track teams and a three-year member of the Highlander soccer team. Kristian’s goals are to become a professional technology specialist. His GPA is 4.0417.

Katie G. Roysden is the daughter of Randall Roysdon and Lesley Roysdon of Winfield. She is a three-year member of the Beta Club, a four-year member of the Honors program, and will be receiving an Honors diploma. Katie has also been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar. Her goals are to attend the University of the Cumberlands where she will major in middle school education. Her GPA is 4.0208.