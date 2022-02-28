Basketball: Lady Indians come back from 13-point deficit to advance to substate once again

HARRIMAN — It wasn’t supposed to happen this year. Not when Oneida features a sophomore-laden team with little experience from their upperclassmen.

But here the Lady Indians are again, one game away from a state tournament berth.

Oneida will play in its fourth consecutive substate on Saturday. Before that, they’ll play for their third consecutive region championship at Harriman High School on Wednesday, after defeating Greenback 55-44 in the Region 2-A semifinals on Monday (Feb. 28).

The Lady Indians have now won 9 of their last 10 games since starting the season 10-9, with the only loss coming to Clarkrange. Along the way, they have already beaten 3 of the top 4 teams in Region 2, including Sunbright, Coalfield and Greenback.

For a while on Monday, it looked like the magic was going to end. Annaleah Terry’s 3-point shot was the only points Oneida could muster in the first quarter, and Greenback went on a 13-0 run to snag a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“I was disappointed,” Oneida coach Marv West said of his team’s effort early. “First of all, the way we handled the ball, and then how we were defending and just giving them wide open looks.”

The Maryville Daily Times tweeted that Oneida was struggling to stop Greenback layups.

“The scouting report meant nothing because we weren’t listening to anything,” West said.

But just as the Cherokees needed only one quarter to build that lead, the Lady Indians needed only one quarter to erase it. Oneida opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run, and went on to force a 20-20 tie at the half by out-scoring Greenback 17-4.

“We were all fired up and they knew at that point that we could win that game,” West said.

Greenback stepped up a little in the third, though Oneida took its first lead of the night to start the period, and ended it with a 33-31 lead.

But the Lady Indians kicked it in again in the fourth, going on a 14-4 run to build a 47-35 lead. By that point, Oneida had out-scored Greenback 44-19 since that 13-0 run by the Cherokees to end the first quarter.

“What a job, after the first quarter, by this team’s defense,” West said. “They (Greenback) were so frustrated.”

With the win, Oneida’s seniors will conclude their careers having made the substate every year — the first Lady Indians who can say that since 2003.

“It just took us a while to get going,” said Oneida senior Caroline Keeton. “Everybody was nervous because we had never really been in this situation before, but we got going, finally.”

Fellow senior Faith Cross said making it to another substate was the ultimate goal.

“I told Caroline on the way here that if we didn’t win I would bawl my eyes out, not just because it was my last game but because it would hurt my heart to break that tradition,” she said.

ONEIDA (55): Smith 11, Bush 10, Terry 8, Cross 7, Pike 6, Shoemaker 5, Keeton 5, Elmore 3.

GREENBACK (44): Alexander 14, Graves 12, Bishop 9, Morris 6, Tuck 4.