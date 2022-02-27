Reward offered after historic church vandalized

WINFIELD — For well over 100 years, the Baptist church at Upper Jellico Creek has stood as a welcoming landmark along the banks of the stream from which it takes its name. Its doors are never locked, and the public is free to enter the old church, which dates back nearly 140 years.

But sometime last week, someone vandalized the church, breaking out its windows. The senseless act has prompted the offering of a reward in hopes that someone will turn in whoever is responsible.

Janet Wilson posted pictures of the windows’ shattered panes on Facebook. She said that four different windows at the church had been busted out. Her husband, Dale, discovered the damage and took the photos.

The vandals did not enter the church; the damage was limited to the windows.

Harold Chambers, who represents the Winfield area on Scott County Commission, offered a $400 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the vandalism.

“Anybody who would do this to a church house is nothing but a low-life, sorry as they get,” said Chambers, who attended both church services and school in the old meeting house.

The Upper Jellico Creek church was founded in May 1885, when a group of members left Sugar Grove Missionary Baptist Church to form a new church. Rev. Sterling Adkins, who also founded the Baptist church at Smokey Creek a few years earlier, was the church’s first pastor. Other founding members included Rev. Adkins’ wife, Motlaney, Robert Burchfield, Lucinda Burchfield, Margaret Burchfield, Jarret Burchfield, Lusia Trammell, Nancy J. Chitwood, Rachel Honeycutt, Maynard Cross, Cordelia Cross, Melvina Crabtree, Jon Webb and Mary J. Honeycutt.

Today, a framed portrait of Sterling and Motlaney Adkins hangs prominently over the pulpit of the church. There are still oil lamps on the walls, and stepping inside is much like stepping back in time, nearly 140 years.

Anyone with information about the vandalism at the church can contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 663-3111.

Additionally, anyone who would like to donate towards repairs at the church can mail Dale Wilson, 673 Ross Cemetery Road, Winfield, TN 37892, or stop by Winco Home Supply.