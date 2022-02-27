Mob justice: The story of Scott County’s first lynching

Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of Murders in the Heartland, a series delving into the history of nine homicides that have occurred in Scott County’s history. The list isn’t intended to be exhaustive, and these stories are not intended to reopen old wounds. In many cases, descendants of the victims or the perpetrators may still live in Scott County. These stories are written with an attempt to be mindful and respectful of them, while properly documenting the historical value of these famous incidents. This particular story, recounting the 1889 murders of Talitha and Peter Harness, is included because it resulted in Scott County’s first lynchings.

– – –

“Don’t let ‘em live a minute longer!”

That was the cry from someone in a mob some 100 men strong who had strong-armed Elias R. Reynolds and Thomas J. Lloyd from the county jail in Huntsville at the midnight hour.

Reynolds and Lloyd had just confessed — with guns in their face, of course — to murdering a preacher’s wife and her teenaged son. The mob was angry — the entire community was up in arms — and hearing Reynolds and Lloyd admit to murder was all they needed to deliver a swift dose of backwoods justice.

First one and then the other man was hoisted up by the neck, left hanging from an oak tree with a chilling warning written in pen and pinned to their bodies.

Scott County’s first lynching had just taken place. But the story of the county’s first lynching didn’t start at the midnight hour on June 12. It started five days earlier, at about the same time of night, a few miles northeast of town, along Bull Creek.

* * *

It was about midnight on a Wednesday night in June 1889 when Elias R. Reynolds and Thomas J. Lloyd stealthily approached the home of the Rev. Thomas Harness on Bull Creek.

Reynolds, 45, and his nephew, Lloyd, 20, were “well-known hard cases” according to a newspaper account of the time. They knew — or, at least, they thought they knew — that the Preacher Harness had a lot of money. And they intended to take it.

What followed was one of the most shocking and gruesome murders in Scott County’s history — the double-murder of a housewife and her teenage son. A report in the Knoxville Daily Journal called it “the foulest and most unprovoked murder ever perpetrated in Scott County.”

The scene that greeted neighbors when the sun rose on Thursday, June 6, was a stunning one: Rev. Harness’s wife, gunned down. Her mentally handicapped son, hacked to death with a garden hoe. Their home burned to the ground with their dead bodies inside.

Unfortunately, Rev. Harness was away on business that Wednesday night. His 58-year-old wife, Talitha Brown Harness, was asleep inside their small home, along with her youngest son, Peter, who was 18. The couple had six older children, who were grown and had moved away.

According to reports, the uncle-nephew team banged at the door, then knocked it in. They demanded that Talitha Harness hand over the money that was kept inside the home. She refused, so one of them — it was never clear which one — shot her with a pistol.

Peter Harness, meanwhile, escaped out the opposite door. But Reynolds and Lloyd chased him down, beating him to death with a garden hoe.

Harness’s lifeless body was carried back to the cabin and tossed inside the door. After looting the house and finding $74 — the equivalent of about $1,700 today — Reynolds and Lloyd set fire to the home.

The next morning, neighbors discovered the grisly scene. All that remained of the Harness home was a smoking pile of ashes, young Peter’s legs sticking through what had once been the front door.

Exactly how Reynolds and Lloyd were identified as the suspects in the double-murder isn’t known. But a telegraph was issued for their arrest, and sent up and down the Knoxville & Ohio Railroad between Jellico and what is now Pioneer, east of Huntsville.

By Thursday afternoon, Milton H. Hollingsworth — an ex-sheriff in Campbell County — had run across Reynolds and Lloyd inside a saloon at Jellico. They were said to be drunk, freely spending money on whiskey. It was written that Lloyd, the 20-year-old nephew, broke down and cried when they were arrested.

Hollingsworth wired to Scott County authorities that he had apprehended the two men, and then put them aboard a train and hauled them down the K&O to the present-day Pioneer Post Office, which was known as Buckeye at the time. There, they were turned over to a posse of men that had been formed by the Scott County sheriff and his deputies.

The sheriff was frank with those who were present at Buckeye: He didn’t expect to make it back to the jail in Huntsville with his prisoners. At least, not with them still alive. As news of the gruesome murders had spread — shooting an old woman in cold blood, beating her half-witted son to death with a garden hoe — folks were furious. The community was looking for a pound of flesh.

The sheriff was partly wrong. He did make it back to the jail with his prisoners, and Reynolds and Lloyd were locked away inside.

But the sheriff was also partly right. Reynolds and Lloyd had only a few more days to live. They would never stand trial.

At about midnight on June 12 — a little less than a week after Talitha Harness and her son were murdered — a large crowd of vigilantes showed up at the jail. “Fully one hundred well armed and determined men,” one newspaper wrote. They demanded that Reynolds and Lloyd be handed over.

“They were brawny, muscular mountaineers and their sternest features indicated that they had come for a settled purpose,” the Knoxville Daily Journal wrote. “No attempt was made at concealment. They wore no masks on their faces, and it may be added no gloves on their hands.”

When the jailer refused to turn over the keys to the cell doors, a sledge hammer was brought out. The vigilantes busted through six locks that separated the angry mob from the prisoners inside.

The two men were taken from the jail to a location about a quarter of a mile away, along present-day S.R. 63. There, they were forced to confess to killing the woman and her son. When they had done so, someone was said to have shouted, “That will do, boys. Don’t let ‘em live a minute longer.”

The men’s dead bodies were left swinging from the ropes, a note pinned to them: Any man who saw this and gives it away or meddles in it in any way shall go the same way or be hanged until he is dead, dead, dead.”

The deaths of Reynolds and Lloyd were the first lynchings ever reported in Scott County. They would not be the last. In fact, there have been seven people lynched in Scott County through the years — more than any other county in East Tennessee.

And while the two men never went to court, were never afforded their constitutional right to a fair trial, it seemed that no one mourned their death. The Knoxville newspaper wrote, “The general verdict is ‘severed them right and relieves the state of a great deal of unnecessary cost. The retribution was swift and terrible, but who shall say it is not right?’”

Rev. Thomas died four years later, in 1893. The last of his surviving children, Noah Harness, died in 1948 in Briceville, Tenn.

Footnote: A forgotten burial ground

In 1998 or 1999, I was archery hunting along the back side of the Four Lane atop Brimstone Mountain. Logging crews had just clear-cut the forest that summer, and I was stalking an 8-point buck in the new growth.

Long story short, the hunt was unsuccessful. But as I turned to go, I noticed a stand of trees that had survived the timbermen’s chain saws. That made me curious, so I walked over to check them out and realized that they had been left because of two graves.

That was intriguing to me: two graves in the middle of nowhere. But I didn’t think about them for another 20 years or so, until we were Jeep riding up Bull Creek at the beginning of the pandemic. As we happened along what is called The Jerry Trail on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, I realized we were in the same area I had deer-hunted 20 years ago. So I made it a point to stop and find those old graves.

At the time, I didn’t know the back story behind the graves. But I snapped some pictures of them, then went home and started to research. The story behind them was quite shocking. The deaths of Talitha Harness and her son, Peter, were as brutal as any murder that’s ever been recorded in Scott County, before or since.

It was the “discovery” of the Harness graves that inspired me to begin this series, which explores some of the historical murders in Scott County’s past.

At some point in the last 20 years, someone — presumably, descendants of Rev. and Mrs. Harness — have put up a fence around the graves. But the gate has been torn down within the last year, and undergrowth is beginning to overtake the gravesite.

Many ATV riders will happen by the Harness graves without knowing they’re there. Only a faint path leads from The Jerry Trail to their location a short distance away. But if you care to visit the graves, they’re located near where The Jerry Trail intersects the Bull Creek Settlement Trail, to the west of the trail.

Interestingly, Talitha Harness’s stone has the name “Almiry Brown Harness chiseled into it, along with “Born 1854.”

— Ben Garrett