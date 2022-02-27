Basketball: Scott explodes in second half for 40-point win over Gibbs

CORRYTON, Tenn. — The last time Scott and Gibbs squared off here, in the regular season finale just two weeks ago, it took a 44-point effort from Trey Morrow for the Highlanders to survive by a slim 9-point margin.

For the first two quarters of Saturday’s elimination game in the Region 2-3A quarterfinals, it looked like a repeat might be in the works.

But then came the second half, and it was a half of basketball that was utterly dominated by the Highlanders, who pulled away for a 72-32 victory over the Eagles.

The Highlanders never trailed after Gibbs opened with a 3-point shot early in the first quarter, but the game was close. Scott led 8-6 after the first quarter, and was up just six points at the half, 27-21, despite a pair of 3-pointers off the bench for sophomore Skye Babb and five points from Luke West, who finished with 19.

But in the second half, the Highlanders forced the tempo by jumping into a pressing defense, and simply took over the game. Gibbs managed only three field goals for the entirety of the second half, and was being out-scored 19-0 in the fourth quarter before finally scoring a shot just ahead of the final horn.

Morrow had 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter, while Scott Jeffers added six, as the Highlanders turned their 6-point halftime lead into a 53-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Scott did not let up in the final period, as West knocked down three 3-pointers and had 11 of his 19, and Dalton Prewitt added five points.

The win was Scott High’s largest margin of victory in a region tournament game in at least 25 years, and was the Highlanders’ 25th win of the season — tying a school record for single-season wins.

Morrow’s 30 points allowed him to surpass Memphis legend Penny Hardaway and move into 18th place on Tennessee high school basketball’s all-time career scoring list. Morrow trails former Kentucky great Tony Delk by just 27 points.

The win sends Scott High to a rematch with Clinton in the region semifinals. The game will be played on the Dragons’ home court Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the Class 3A substate.

Scott coach Jordan Jeffers said it will take a strong effort from his team, but added that he will not bet against them.

“It’ll take what we did in the second half tonight for four quarters Tuesday night. Maybe 36 minutes. Maybe 40 minutes,” Jeffers said. “We know that. Clinton is as good as it gets. But if we can’t beat them, I don’t know who will.”

The last time the two teams played at Clinton, the Highlanders led by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter before the Dragons stormed back to win. However, Clinton was playing without its star guard, Jackson Garner.