Basketball: Oneida coasts to win over Rockwood, advances to region semis

Oneida senior Rylin Duncan is fouled intentionally by a Rockwood player during a Region 2-A quarterfinal game at OHS Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By IH Sports Network
Oneida coach Jacob King approached Saturday’s Region 2-A quarterfinal game against Rockwood with a different mentality.

“If you took a play off tonight, you were coming out,” King said. “You can’t take plays off in a win-or-go-home situation. It’ll get you beat.”

His team responded with the intensity that King was looking for, scoring a 64-50 win over Rockwood to keep its season alive and advance to the region semifinals.

Rockwood refused to go down without a fight, but the game was never seriously in jeopardy, as Oneida jumped out to an 8-point lead in the first quarter and never let it get closer than that. King stayed true to his plan, pulling players when he deemed that they weren’t hustling as they should be.

“Every game from here on, if you take a play off, hustle-wise, you’re coming out for a minute,” he said, adding that he should’ve approached games like that sooner.

Mason Keeton scored 17 points, while Hayden Brawner had 11 points and six rebounds. The Indians had five players with at least eight points, and King liked the balanced-scoring approach.

“We shot the ball pretty well tonight, and Caden (Rector) got us going with an early three,” he said.

Rector had a team-high five assists, while Jacob Perry had a team-high eight rebounds.

Oneida shot 55% from the field for the game, and was 50% from 3-point range, hitting 9 of 18 attempts.

The Indians led by as much as 18 points in the fourth quarter before Rockwood trimmed some off the lead late. By that point, King had pulled several of his starters. He made that move after an intentional foul was committed on Rylin Duncan as Duncan attempted a layup. The senior’s status was not immediately clear; he was to be evaluated further on Monday. 

“I don’t like situations like that,” King said. “That’s my player, that’s one of my boys, and I want to protect them.”

Oneida advances to face Harriman in the region semifinals on Tuesday, with a substate berth on the line. The region tournament is being hosted by Harriman this year, and King said that will be a factor, even though his team has defeated the Blue Devils twice already this season.

“It’s going to be a different atmosphere than we’ve seen,” King said. “I told my guys, whichever team wants it more and whichever team plays desperate, like it’s their last game, that team will win.”

ONEIDA (64): M. Keeton 17, Brawner 11, Rector 9, Perry 8, Duncan 8, Limburg 5, Shoemaker 4, Bell 2.

ROCKWOOD (50): Pryor 27, Watts 12, Tilley 6, Reed 3.

