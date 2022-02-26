50.8 F
Oneida
Monday, February 28, 2022
SportsScott

Basketball: Oneida defeats Oakdale to advance to region semifinals

Oneida's Caroline Keeton goes to the floor to battle two Oakdale players for possession of the basketball during the Lady Indians' win in the Region 2-A quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By IH Sports Network
Updated:

Oakdale was able to weather an early storm by Kelsey Pike in the Region 2-A quarterfinal at OHS Gymnasium on Friday. But, ultimately, the Lady Indians presented far more storm than the Eagles could weather, pulling away for a 66-38 win to advance to within one game of their fourth consecutive substate appearance. 

Pike scored seven first quarter points, and Rachel Elmore knocked down a 3-pointer, but Oakdale was able to hang around, trailing by just five points going into the second quarter despite being a significant underdog.

But then came Oneida sophomore Annaleah Terry.

Terry scored a career-high 18 points to lead all scorers, and did most of her damage in the second quarter. She knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the second quarter alone, helping to power a 23-10 run by Oneida, as the Lady Indians put the game away by halftime.

Elmore had another 3-pointer in the second quarter, and so did Grace Shoemaker, as Oneida fired on all cylinders to build an 18-point lead going into the intermission.

The third quarter saw six different players score for Oneida, as the Lady Indians put up 17 more points and continued to widen their lead.

Pike led the way with five third quarter points, while Terry added four more.

The fourth quarter saw Shoemaker score five points and Caroline Keeton knock down a 3-pointer, as Oneida put the finishing touches on a big win to advance to the region semifinals.

The Lady Indians’ next game will be in Harriman on Monday, where they will face Greenback. The Cherokees survived a tough battle against Sunbright in the region quarterfinals, eliminating the Tigers from the postseason.

ONEIDA (66): Terry 18, Pike 12, Elmore 9, G. Shoemaker 8, Keeton 7, Smith 4, Cross 4, Bush 2, K. Shoemaker 2.

OAKDALE (38): Miller 12, Hamby 12, Hicks 11, Voyles 3.

