Wilma Sexton, 82

Wilma Marie Foster Sexton, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 82.

Life: Born April 19, 1939 in Scott County, Wilma was the daughter of Homer and Dorothy West Foster. She was a member of the Pine Creek Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sexton; by her brother, Ira Lee Foster and wife Shirley; and by her nephew, Ricky Foster.

Survivors: Wilma is survived by,
• Daughter: Denise Cross and husband Wendel;
• Granddaughter: Misty Key;
• Great-grandson: Tyler Henry;
• Brother: Kenneth Foster;
• Nieces: Katherine Ledford and husband Jeff, Patricia Foster, Linda Sue Stephens and husband Melvin, and Barbara Foster;
• Nephew: Richard Foster and wife Marilyn;
• Several great-nephews and -nieces, great-great-nephews and -nieces;
• Special friend: Brenda Beets;
• Sister-in-law: Linda Foster;
• Caregivers: Melissa Rhames and Sherry Smith;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will be at 1 pm with Bro. Jeff Ledford and Bro. Melvin Stephens officiating. Music will be provided by the Pine Creek United Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the West Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jacob Ledford, Tyler Henry, Richard Foster, Darin Foster, Mike West and Tyler Chitwood.  Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Joe Duncan, Ray Burke and Mearl Marcum.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

