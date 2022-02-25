Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Since 2016, there have been an average of just 670 deer killed each year in Scott County. That's down from an average of 1,328 deer killed per year the five years before that. In other words, hunters in Scott County have killed right at 50% fewer deer each year in the past five years than they did the five years before that. That's a trend that can't be explained by weather or mast crops, or even hunting license sales, given the abrupt nature of the decline. The one significant event that those numbers seem to hinge on? The 2017 EHD outbreak.