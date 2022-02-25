31 F
Oneida
Friday, February 25, 2022
type here...
ScoCo Today Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
ScoCo Today

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

By Independent Herald
Updated:

TGIF! And the weekend looks…okay. It’s going to be chilly, and maybe some snow flakes flying around Saturday night, but at least it won’t be raining. (And on this day in 1967, it was -4. So at least it isn’t that.)

Today: The Big South Fork Amateur Radio Club will host a special event at the U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum (on the campus of Scott High School) both today and tomorrow, from 9 am until 5 pm. The event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S.S. Tennessee’s decommissioning. Read more about it here.

Here are the stories that were posted yesterday on ihoneida.com:
» Covid numbers continue to plummet in Scott County
» Much, much better weather is headed our way
» Yager receives leadership award
» BSF radio club hosts special event at USS Tennessee musem

Tonight: The region basketball tournaments get started tonight, with girls quarterfinal games. Oneida will host Oakdale, and Scott High will travel to Seymour. Both games will start at 7 pm. Both games will be broadcast live (audio only) on the IH Sports Network.

ICYMI: We unveiled our redesigned e-edition on Thursday. The e-edition (which is a digital replica of an actual printed newspaper) is moving from the classic broadsheet format to a new tabloid format that will be easier to read online — especially on mobile devices — and it will also be much more conducive to printing since the dimensions are more similar to those of standard-size 8.5×11 paper. You can check it out at ihoneida.com/e-edition!

Did You Know? For the Love of Paws offers low-cost spay/neuter options for Scott County pet owners. Give them a call at (423) 226-1770.

This Day In History: In 1964, Muhammad Ali (still known as Cassius Clay at the time) became the world heavyweight champion by knocking out Sonny Liston in 7 rounds.

Farewells: There are no funeral services or visitations scheduled for today.

Sign up to receive this update in your email each morning!
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
ScoCo Today

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Independent Herald - 0
TGIF! And the weekend looks...okay. It's going to be chilly, and maybe some snow flakes flying around Saturday night, but at least it won't...
Read more
Obituaries

Wilma Sexton, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma Marie Foster Sexton, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 82. Life:...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Much, much better weather is headed our way

Ben Garrett - 0
If we can get through one more night of moderate to heavy rain, we will finally start to dry out. And, in fact, next...
Read more
Local News

Covid numbers continue to plummet in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County dropped by another 40% last week, marking the third consecutive week of steep declines since the omicron-fueled surge of the virus began to abate. The average number of new cases being reported each day is now down by two-thirds from the peak, and hospitalizations are rapidly dropping across the state.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
ScoCo Today

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Independent Herald - 0
TGIF! And the weekend looks...okay. It's going to be chilly, and maybe some snow flakes flying around Saturday night, but at least it won't...
Read more
Obituaries

Wilma Sexton, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma Marie Foster Sexton, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 82. Life:...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Much, much better weather is headed our way

Ben Garrett - 0
If we can get through one more night of moderate to heavy rain, we will finally start to dry out. And, in fact, next...
Read more
Local News

Covid numbers continue to plummet in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County dropped by another 40% last week, marking the third consecutive week of steep declines since the omicron-fueled surge of the virus began to abate. The average number of new cases being reported each day is now down by two-thirds from the peak, and hospitalizations are rapidly dropping across the state.
Read more
- Advertisement -

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.