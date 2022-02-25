Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

TGIF! And the weekend looks…okay. It’s going to be chilly, and maybe some snow flakes flying around Saturday night, but at least it won’t be raining. (And on this day in 1967, it was -4. So at least it isn’t that.)
Today: The Big South Fork Amateur Radio Club will host a special event at the U.S.S. Tennessee Battleship Memorial Museum (on the campus of Scott High School) both today and tomorrow, from 9 am until 5 pm. The event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S.S. Tennessee’s decommissioning. Read more about it here.
Here are the stories that were posted yesterday on ihoneida.com:
» Covid numbers continue to plummet in Scott County
» Much, much better weather is headed our way
» Yager receives leadership award
» BSF radio club hosts special event at USS Tennessee musem
Tonight: The region basketball tournaments get started tonight, with girls quarterfinal games. Oneida will host Oakdale, and Scott High will travel to Seymour. Both games will start at 7 pm. Both games will be broadcast live (audio only) on the IH Sports Network.
ICYMI: We unveiled our redesigned e-edition on Thursday. The e-edition (which is a digital replica of an actual printed newspaper) is moving from the classic broadsheet format to a new tabloid format that will be easier to read online — especially on mobile devices — and it will also be much more conducive to printing since the dimensions are more similar to those of standard-size 8.5×11 paper. You can check it out at ihoneida.com/e-edition!
Did You Know? For the Love of Paws offers low-cost spay/neuter options for Scott County pet owners. Give them a call at (423) 226-1770.
This Day In History: In 1964, Muhammad Ali (still known as Cassius Clay at the time) became the world heavyweight champion by knocking out Sonny Liston in 7 rounds.
Farewells: There are no funeral services or visitations scheduled for today.