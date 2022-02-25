50.8 F
Oneida
Monday, February 28, 2022
Sports Scott Basketball: Lady Highlanders' season ends with loss to top-seeded Seymour
Sports

Basketball: Lady Highlanders’ season ends with loss to top-seeded Seymour

Scrambling for the basketball during Scott High's Region 2-3A quarterfinal game at Seymour on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 are Jalin Young and the Lady Highlanders' two seniors, Julie Lewallen and Alaina Duncan | Matt Boyatt/IH
By IH Sports Network
Updated:

SEYMOUR — For two quarters and change here Friday night, Scott High gave Region 2-3A favorite Seymour all it wanted … and then some.

But down the stretch, the Eagles showed why they have won 27 games this season, pulling away for a 47-28 win in the region quarterfinals.

The Lady Highlanders led several times in the first quarter, but was never quite able to overcome an 11-1 run by Seymour to end the first quarter and start the second, though they did close to within four points midway through the third quarter.

As the score suggested, the game was all about defense. Seymour played withering defense against the Lady Highlanders, but Scott High’s defense was good in its own right. Ultimately, though, Seymour was able to get more good looks at the basket than the Lady Highlanders, knocking down seven 3-pointers that proved crucial to their success.

Early on, the difference was the free throw line. Seymour built a 26-19 halftime lead despite having the same number of field goals, and the same number of 3-point field goals, as the Lady Highlanders. The difference was the number of times the Eagles got to the line. 

That differential evened up considerably in the second half, however. Seymour finished the game 9 of 17 from the free throw line. The Lady Highlanders were 6 of 12 from the line.

The biggest difference as the game progressed was just how big a problem Scott had finding open shots against Seymour’s defense. The Lady Highlanders had only nine field goals for the game, and only four of those came from inside the 3-point line. Scott shot 27% from the field.

Three of Scott’s five 3-pointers came from sophomore Julie Lawson, who finished with a team-high nine points. Two of those treys came in the first quarter, as Scott High jumped out to an early lead.

But Seymour battled back to force an 11-11 tie, then scored the final four points of the first quarter to take a 15-11 lead into the second.

The run continued for the Eagles in the second quarter, as they grew the lead to 22-12. 

After that, the Lady Highlanders settled in, and got as close as five points on a Rachel Garrett 3-pointer, before Seymour widened its lead to seven points at the intermission.

Scott High closed to within four points in the third quarter, but Seymour went on a bit of a run late, then began to pull away in the fourth quarter. Emma Watson and Bailey McCoy each finished with 12 points for Seymour.

The Lady Highlanders’ season ended at 13-19. Scott had won 9 of 11 games to end the regular season, but went 0 for 3 in the postseason. Still, Scott more than doubled its win total from a year earlier.

Friday’s game was the last for two Scott High seniors: Julie Lewallen and Alaina Duncan. Both were key players this season, starting every game. Lewallen had been the team’s leading scorer since the start of February. 

The Lady Highlanders will return 8 of the 10 players who factored into the rotation this season, including several players with starting experience. Lawson and Brittany Morrow scored every game this season, Zoey Terry started until she suffered a bout with illness midway through the season, Jalin Young started the last half of the season, and Garrett started one game. Also back next year will be Annalyne Woodward, who was a starter until she went down with a season-ending knee injury just before Christmas.

SCOTT (29): Lawson 9, Young 5, R. Price 5, Lewallen 4, Garrett 3, Jeffers 2, Morrow 1.

SEYMOUR (48): Watson 12, McCoy 12, Cummings 9, Jarvis 7, Turner 3, Schultz 3, Russell 2.

IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
