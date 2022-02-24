Yager receives leadership award

NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, on Tuesday (Feb. 22) was awarded the William Baird Legislative Leadership Award from the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA).

Yager was presented the award by TICUA President Claude Pressnell and Bryan College President Dr. Doug Mann after TICUA’s 66th annual meeting on Feb. 22. The meeting was entitled, “Policy in a Post-Covid World.”

Yager has represented Scott County and the rest of the 12th Senatorial District since 2008. He is chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus and ranks as one of the most influential legislators in Nashville.

The William Baird Legislative Leadership Award is presented annually to a state senator who has shown support for higher education. Baird is the senator who championed the bill creating the Tennessee Tuition Grant program, the state’s first need-based financial aid program and a precursor of the Tennessee Student Aid Award.