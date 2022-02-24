Raymond Elder, 76

Raymond L. Elder went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 76.

Life: Born Sept. 10, 1945 in Little Hocking, Oh., Raymond was the son of the late Berkeley and Geraldine Elder. He had a long career in the trailer industry. He worked at Ravens Metal in Ellensboro, W.V., carrying welding rods and learning how to weld. He worked at the Elizabeth, W.V. plant as a supervisor for years, until it shut down. He moved to Jacksonville, N.C. and worked for Ravens Metal until he moved to Huntsville to work for Freuhauf Trailers as an area manager and running their dump line.

After Raymond married his wife, Joyce, in October 1994, they relocated to Cartersville, Ga. and he worked for Doresey Trailers as an area manager. He was valued by them so much that he was promoted to plant manager and moved to Dillon, S.C. He then went to Columbus, Ga. as a plant manager for Centennial Bodies before moving back to Tennessee and working for TN Asphalt. He went on to work in Mt. Sterling, Ky. for Wabash Trailers as an area manager. He then retired, coming home and doing what he really loved: farming. He loved raising cattle and working in the hay. He loved all the children in his life.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Elder, and a granddaughter, Tenay Autumn Elder.

Survivors: Raymond is survived by,

• His wife of 27 years, Joyce Eagleston Elder;

• Children: Gary Elder, and Beverly Brinker and wife Bob;

• Stepchildren: Rhonda Burge and Robbie Litton;

• Grandchildren: Jessica Robinson and husband Jason, Justin Robinson and wife Megan, and Tiffany Elder;

• Step-grandchildren: Heather and Mandy, Tasha, Braxton and Brileigh Litton;

• 15 great-grandchildren;

• Sister: Loretta Wilson;

• Sister-in-law: Jan Elder;

• Several nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will be at 7 pm with Rev. David Gass officiating. A funeral service and burial will be held in Harrisville, W.Va. at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.