George Pennington, 74

George Manuel Pennington passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 as he sat in his chair with his laptop. He was 74.

Life: Born Jan. 6, 1948, George was the son of the late Haywood and Mabel Brown Pennington. He was the most loving and caring soul, who loved his family above all else. He loved his pets, because they were his family, especially Sasha, who made him happy. He was patient, kind and easy-going, and was the greatest brother who has left behind a heart so broken it is beyond repair.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Duncan, and by his grandparents, Manuel and Allie Brown, as well as many uncles, aunts and nephews.

Survivors: George is survived by,

• Sister: Margarita Pennington;

• Nephew: Scott Baldwin and wife Amy, and their children, Silas, Ezra and Tobias;

• Stepdaughter: Izzy;

• Niece: Stacy Matelski and husband Jim and their daughter, Cassie;

• Beloved pet: Sasha, and the others, Charlie, Darla, Freddy, Alice, Susie and Butch;

• Best friends: Kenneth and Sara Collins;

• Many other family members and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 11 am to 12 pm in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will be at 12 pm. Burial will follow in the Collins-Pennington Cemetery in Pioneer.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.