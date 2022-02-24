Eye to the Sky: Much, much better weather is headed our way

If we can get through one more night of moderate to heavy rain, we will finally start to dry out. And, in fact, next week looks much, much better than this week has been, as far as the weather is concerned.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire region tonight, and the National Weather Service says that flooding is likely in the usual areas that are prone to flooding. This is due to another round of rain that will be associated with the passage of a strong cold front later tonight.

We’ll dry out as we get into tomorrow, and we’ll stay mostly dry this weekend. I say “mostly” because there is a weak little system that will slide to our south Saturday night and early Sunday. That could bring a slight chance of rain, or a rain-snow mix, but in general, the greater chances for precipitation will be to our south. Anything that falls from the sky Saturday night should be non-consequential. (As far as snow is concerned, our low temperature Saturday night is only expected to be right around freezing, or maybe just below.)

But even though we’ll be primarily dry, lots of clouds are going to be around all weekend. On Monday, the sun finally makes its return, and we’ll have warming temperatures to boot. We’re likely to see several consecutive days of sunshine next week, and highs at least in the mid 50s. We could even approach 60° a day or two next week.

As we get into the latter part of next week, there are some questions about what our weather will be like. The GFS forecast model is trying to push a potent cold front through the area, which would bring below-normal temperatures for a few days. However, its European counterpart is exactly the opposite. Not only does it not push the frontal boundary this far south, but it brings even warmer temperatures to the region as we get into late next week.

In fact, get this: the Euro takes us all the way to 70° next Friday, and nearly as warm on Thursday and Saturday … and mostly dry to boot, although it does develop scattered showers on Saturday. I know I’m not the only one who thinks that would be amazing. Anyway, for now it’s just an idea — something to keep an eye on.

Both the GFS and the ECMWF bring our next major rain-maker in here by a week from Sunday. But “major” is a relative term. It won’t be anything like we’ve seen this week; it’ll just be a run-of-the-mill cold front bringing a line of rain and storms to the region.

How the pattern evolves after that is also still a matter of question. The GFS model has us returning to a very wet pattern week after next, very similar to what we’ve seen this week. That’s a ways out, so there’s plenty of time for it to change, but needless to say, another 6-7 inches of rain in early March would lead to some more flooding issues.

(As a flashback, it was in early March last year that the historic Burnt Mill Bridge was swept away by flooding, as the Big South Fork river system reached its highest level since the infamous 1929 flood.)

The Climate Prediction Center is currently forecasting above-average temperatures for our region for the next couple of weeks, and for the entire month of March. That’s good news. Unfortunately, the CPC is also forecasting above-average rainfall for us through March. That’s probably not too surprising, since flooding early spring rains have become the norm for us the past 6-8 years.

But the good news, after the exceptionally snowy January that we had, is that there are no signs of an arctic air intrusion or a late-season winter storm for our region. That’s not to say it won’t happen; remember, accumulating snowfall can happen (and rarely has happened) all the way into late March and even early April. And the devastating Easter weekend freeze in 2007 happened in April. So it’s not like warm weather, singing birds and blooming daffodils are going to be the rule from now to May. But, as we first wrote on this blog a couple of weeks ago, it certainly appears that winter is — for all intent and purpose — dead and gone.