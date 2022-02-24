58.9 F
Obituaries
Updated:

Eva Davis, 97

Eva L. Acres Davis passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at her Oneida home. She was 97.

Life: Born in Scott County on Dec. 16, 1924, Eva was the daughter of the late Rhodes and Bertha Reed Acres. She was a charter member of the West Oneida Baptist Church, and was church secretary there for many years.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by,
• Husband: Joseph A. Davis;
• Brothers: Milford Acres and wife Eva, Audney Acres and wife Thelma, Silas Acres and wife Sadie, Lloyd Acres and wife Artie, Alton Acres and wife Ollie, and Argie Acres and wives Opal Payne Acres and Lenora Acres;
• Sisters: Linnie Jones and husband Benton, and Loma Tompkins and husband Ovid.

Survivors: Evais survived by,
• Nieces: Billie Trammell, Shirley Jeffers, Phyllis Acres, Linda Cromwell and husband Carl, Franzie SKinner, Flonnie Smith, Alma Jean Watson, Barbara Lou, Betty Sue and Shirley Day;
• Nephews: Hoyal Acres and wife Joan, Johnny Acres and wife Regina, Donald Acres and wife Brenda, Larry Acres, Robbie Acres, Rev. David Acres and wife Paulette, and Doyle Acres and wife Paula;
• A host of other family members.

Services: Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, from 12 pm until 1 pm in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will be at 1 pm with Bro. David Acres officiating. Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Danny Acres, John Blevins, Richard Tompkins, Bobby Tompkins, and Robbie Acres.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

