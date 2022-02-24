Dwayne Adkins, 71

Floyd Dwayne Adkins, of Stearns, Ky., departed this life on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. He was 71.

Life: Born Aug. 2, 1950 in Winfield, Dwayne was the son of the late Floyd and Irene Perkins Adkins. He was a retired truck driver, and also worked with his dad at the Paint & Body Repair Shop.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Dwayne was preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Allen Adkins; sister, Deloris Ann Adkins; and grandparents, Carl and Della Perkins.

Survivors: Dwayne is survived by,

• His loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Vanover Adkins;

• Son: Robbie Adkins;

• Grandchildren: Jordan, Dewayne (Boo) and Ashley;

• Great-grandson: Levi;

• Brother: David Adkins;

• A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 from 6 pm until 7 pm in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral will be at 7 pm with Bro. Lee Strunk officiating. Music will be provided by the Adkins family. Committal service will be on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 11 am in the Adkins Family Cemetery in Winfield.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.