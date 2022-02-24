Denny Newport, 54

Denny Newport passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at his Huntsville home. He was 54.
Life: Born in Scott County on June 5, 1967, Denny was the son of the late D.T. Newport and Joanne Robbins Miller.
Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Denny was preceded in death by,
• Grandparents: Herman and Minnie Newport, and Earl and Violet Robbins;
• In-laws: Jerry Birchfield and Linda Sexton;
• Uncles and aunts: Richard, Vickie and Della Jo Newport, Edison Newport and wife Peggy, Bobby Newport, Donnie and Ronnie Robbins, Rex Newport and Kathy Wilson.
Survivors: In addition to his mother, Denny is survived by,
• Wife: Michelle Birchfield;
• Sons: Chase Blevins, Dakota Blevins and Kelsey Isabell;
• Grandchildren: Amaria and Aubrey Blevins, and Daxton, Tymber and Archer Blevins;
• Sisters: Patty Hill and Margie Allen;
• Brothers: Donald Newport and wife Betty, and James Newport and wife Ruby;
• Sarah Newport, Jeanie Jo Jeffers and Mary Ann Byrd and E.J.;
• Nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Services: Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 1 pm to 3 pm at New River Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 3 pm.
Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.