Denny Newport, 54

Denny Newport passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at his Huntsville home. He was 54.

Life: Born in Scott County on June 5, 1967, Denny was the son of the late D.T. Newport and Joanne Robbins Miller.

Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Denny was preceded in death by,

• Grandparents: Herman and Minnie Newport, and Earl and Violet Robbins;

• In-laws: Jerry Birchfield and Linda Sexton;

• Uncles and aunts: Richard, Vickie and Della Jo Newport, Edison Newport and wife Peggy, Bobby Newport, Donnie and Ronnie Robbins, Rex Newport and Kathy Wilson.

Survivors: In addition to his mother, Denny is survived by,

• Wife: Michelle Birchfield;

• Sons: Chase Blevins, Dakota Blevins and Kelsey Isabell;

• Grandchildren: Amaria and Aubrey Blevins, and Daxton, Tymber and Archer Blevins;

• Sisters: Patty Hill and Margie Allen;

• Brothers: Donald Newport and wife Betty, and James Newport and wife Ruby;

• Sarah Newport, Jeanie Jo Jeffers and Mary Ann Byrd and E.J.;

• Nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 1 pm to 3 pm at New River Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 3 pm.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.