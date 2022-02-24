58.9 F
Oneida
Friday, February 25, 2022
Covid numbers continue to plummet in Scott County

By Independent Herald
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County dropped by another 40% last week, marking the third consecutive week of steep declines since the omicron-fueled surge of the virus began to abate. The average number of new cases being reported each day is now down by two-thirds from the peak, and hospitalizations are rapidly dropping across the state.

Covid-19’s prevalence continues to rapidly decline in Scott County, for a third consecutive week. 

As of Wednesday, when the TN Dept. of Health released its latest data, there were 375 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, down 41% from just one week earlier.

It has been less than a month since the concurrent active cases of Covid-19 topped out at just over 1,000 in Scott County, as the highly-infectious omicron variant of the virus caused a major surge in the number of people being sickened by covid. However, as had been anticipated, the prevalence of the virus quickly began to wane.

For the 14-day period of Feb. 6 through Feb. 19, there were an average of 32 new cases of covid reported each day in Scott County. That was down almost two-thirds from the previous 14-day period of Jan. 23 through Feb. 5, when there were an average of 85 new cases reported each day.

Testing positivity last week dipped to 17% in Scott County, which is in line with the statewide average. That remains elevated, but is far below levels seen at the peak of the omicron wave just weeks ago, when nearly 1 out of every 2 tests conducted were returning positive.

Nearly 40% of Scott Countians have now been sickened by Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. 

However, the omicron wave of the virus was much less severe than previous surges, even though it sickened far more people. That was also anticipated.

In Scott County, there have been a total of 105 deaths linked to Covid-19, and a total of 111 hospitalizations linked to the virus.

Statewide, there were an average of less than 3,200 new covid cases reported each day last week. That’s down from just over 5,000 new cases per day the previous week, and down from the peak of almost 17,000 new cases per day when omicron was raging a month ago.

Covid hospitalizations continue to rapidly decline, as well. There are now fewer than 1,800 people hospitalized with the virus across Tennessee, and that number declined by almost 100 patients per day last week. Just three weeks ago, covid-related hospitalizations had crept above 3,000.

In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding communities, including Scott County, covid hospitalizations have dropped to 385 as of Saturday, after peaking at 704 on Jan. 31. About 1 in 4 of those hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals require ICU care, and about 6 in 10 of those in ICU are on a ventilator. 

As of Saturday, almost 10% of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals were unoccupied. A month earlier, ICUs were at capacity due to the covid surge.

