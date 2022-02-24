Carol Jeffers, 70

Carol Lynn Blevins Jeffers departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at her Oneida home with her family by her side. She was 70.
Life: Born Sept. 4, 1951 in Oneida, Carol was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Beulah Smith West.
Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Libby” West.
Survivors: Carol is survived by,
• Daughter: Cammy Marlow and husband Ernie;
• Son: Christopher Bauswell and wife Betsy;
• Grandchildren: Shantail Crowley and husband Logan, and Gabriel Bauswell;
• Great-grandchildren: Kyson and Korbin Crowley;
• Sisters: Diana Geier and husband Dave, and Sue Nutt;
• Brother-in-law: Donnie West;
• Special friend: Mikey Autry;
• Many other relatives and friends.
Services: Carol’s wishes were cremation.
Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.