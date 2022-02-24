58.9 F
Oneida
Friday, February 25, 2022
BSF radio club hosts special event at USS Tennessee Museum
Local News

BSF radio club hosts special event at USS Tennessee Museum

The USS Tennessee Memorial Battleship Museum is located on the campus of Scott High School in Huntsville.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

The Big South Fork Amateur Radio Club will hold a special event at the Museum of Scott County Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.S.S. Tennessee's decommissioning. The event will be from 9 am to 5 pm each day and is open to the public.

HUNTSVILLE — The Big South Fork Amateur Radio Club will be sponsoring an “on the air special event station” to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S.S. Tennessee battleship’s decommissioning. The event will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, at the USS Battleship Memorial Museum at Scott High School.

The event will begin at 9 am each day and continue until 5 pm. The radio club will operate live from the museum, with the club’s members operating various amateur or ham radios and making contacts around the world.

February 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the historic battleship’s decommissioning. The museum, founded by Paul Dawson and his wife, Karen, is located at the Museum of Scott County and includes a large collection of memorabilia related to the ship.

The public is invited to attend the event Friday and Saturday to tour the museum and learn about those who served aboard the U.S.S. Tennessee.

The Big South Fork Amateur Radio Club covers Scott, Fentress and Morgan counties in Tennessee, and McCreary County, Ky. It is active in emergency communications and public service events. It is a non-profit organization, and membership is open to anyone with an interest in amateur or ham radio. Training classes and testing sessions are available.

For more information about this week’s event, contact Bill Green at k4fty@arrl.net.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
