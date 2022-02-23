County’s plan for spending ARPA funds includes money for road paving

HUNTSVILLE — It’s not the $10 million that the Scott County Road Department had hoped for, but if all goes according to plan, the road department may have just over $1 million available to pave county roads in the months ahead.

That’s part of Scott County’s plan for how to spend more than $4 million in federal grant dollars received as part of the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last year.

County Commission on Monday approved a list presented by County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, detailing how the nearly $4.3 million in direct-allocation funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be spent. The ARPA was passed last March and distributed $350 billion in emergency funding to state and local governments.

According to Tibbals’ checklist, the county was required to spend $320,508.75 of the $4.3 million as pay supplements for county employees, leaving just under $4 million in the county’s coffers.

Tibbals’ plan will see nearly half of the funding — $1.7 million — spent on the new ambulance service headquarters that is being planned for Paint Rock Road in east Oneida. The county last year approved the purchase of a site at the intersection of Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road for the construction of the new EMS facility, but was denied the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding it hoped to use to build the facility.

The county’s wish list also includes $130,000 to rehab the track at the John John Yancey Memorial Park sports complex in Huntsville, and $30,000 to build a planned helipad at the old Winfield School, which will be used for Lifestar landings.

Additional funds will include $492,839.20 as the county’s required 10% match for water-sewer projects that are being funded through another section of the ARPA. The total cost of those projects — which will ultimately be determined by the TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation — will be in excess of $4.9 million, 90% of which will be paid for by the federal grant dollars. The TDEC portion of the funds can only be spent on water and sewer projects.

The county will spend $35,000 as the required local match for improvements being made at the Scott County Health Department, and $283,834.91 for the ongoing bridge replacement project on Huntsville Hill Road.

Finally, an estimated $250,000 will be spent for professional services — specifically, for architectural projects.

Once those costs have been accounted for, the county expects to have just over $1 million remaining that can be used to pave roads. Specifically, $1,044,267.14 would remain. It will be some time before the road department will have access to the funding. While there is a deadline for when ARPA funds must be spent, the projects specified in the county’s list will have to be completed before it is known exactly how much money will remain for paving.

County Commission last fall approved a $10 million loan at the request of the road department. However, the state comptroller’s office later rejected that plan.

Also part of Mayor Tibbals’ presentation on Monday was a wish list for how the county will spend more than $600,000 in state grant funding. Tibbals outlined seven projects that the money will be spent on, including:

Two ambulances, at a cost of $320,945; three squad cars for the sheriff’s office, at a cost of $100,000; fire hydrants, at a cost of $45,000; two sets of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant doors for the old county courthouse, at a cost of $16,000; improvements to the 911 dispatch system, at a cost of $70,000; a truck for the county’s maintenance department, at a cost of $30,000; and reroofing at the Scott County Visitor Center, at a cost of $25,000.

Tibbals also presented a list of projects that the county has completed with grant funding received last year. The total amount of the funds was $1,262,352, of which $1,077,116.19 has been spent. A total of 24 projects were completed with the funds. Among them:

• The county’s financial commitment to the TN Dept. of Transportation for engineering work towards improvements to S.R. 63 between the Annadell Road intersection and Norma Road intersection;

• Scott County Road Department paving;

• A chair lift for the Scott County Historical Society;

• A back-up generator replacement at the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center;

• Parking lot paving at the War Memorial Building in Oneida;

• Various improvements to the John John Yancey Memorial Park sports complex;

• A roof replacement at the Department of Human Services building in Huntsville

• Water line extensions;

• A scanner purchase for the Register of Deeds office;

• Information technology improvements at all three of Scott County’s libraries;

• New computers for the Finance Department;

• A server replacement in the County Clerk’s office;

• A new ambulance;

• Three new patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Office;

• A new truck for the Emergency Management Agency;

• A new truck for the maintenance department;

• A new oven and hood for the Scott County Office Building;

• A new computer for the Senior Citizens Center;

• A replacement of the concrete at the Fallen Officers Memorial;

• Improvements to the courtroom at the Justice Center;

• A replacement vehicle for the Juvenile Detention Center;

• The purchase of the property for the new ambulance headquarters;

• New ADA-compliant doors for the Scott County Office Building;

• Contributions to the county’s volunteer fire departments and rescue squad.

Projects remaining to be completed with last year’s state grant funds include parking lot sealing, new cameras for the county jail, radio tower improvements, and a P.A. system for the courtroom.