Alleged: Scott County woman steals thousands in Walmart shoplifting scheme

A Scott County woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 in a Walmart shoplifting scheme that took place over a couple of weeks.

Sheri L. Wilson, of Pioneer, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16, after allegedly visiting the Oneida retailer one too many times.

According to police, Wilson entered the store on several occasions, took merchandise off the shelves, and carried the items to the service desk at the front of the store to “return” them in exchange for gift cards.

Allegedly, Walmart has surveillance video showing that Wilson first visited the store on Jan. 19, selecting merchandise valued at $105.80 and carrying it to the service desk and claiming she had purchased it and needed to return it.

Walmart policy is that items being returned without a receipt will be accepted in exchange for gift cards.

Wilson is accused of visiting the store again on Jan. 21, twice on Jan. 22, once on Jan. 23, once on Jan. 24, once on Jan. 27, once on Jan. 30 and once on Jan. 31, each time stealing items valued between $83.03 and $175.76.

After a brief break, Wilson is accused of visiting the store again on Feb. 11, Feb. 12 and Feb. 16.

In all, Wilson took merchandise valued at $1,543.19 and returned it without leaving the store, accepting gift cards in exchange.

According to a report filed by Oneida Police Department, the total value of the unpaid merchandise and the amount spent from gift cards was $3,992.86.

When confronted by police, Wilson allegedly admitted to the thefts, saying that she took the gift cards and sold them to people she did not know.

During the course of their investigation, officers allegedly recovered a small amount of crystal meth from Wilson.

Wilson was charged with theft and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The case was investigated by OPD Officer Robyn Clowers.

In another incident at the Oneida retailer, police arrested a 45-year-old Oneida man after allegedly finding him intoxicated outside the store.

Christopher S. Barrett was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and public intoxication, after police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot in response to a caller who said a man was passed out in a vehicle.

OPD Officer Toby Jeffers was unable to get Barrett to wake up as he knocked on the car window, according to a report. Eventually, though, Barrett did wake up and stuck his hand into the floor as if he was looking for something, according to Jeffers’ report.

Jeffers opened the door to Barrett’s vehicle to make sure he wasn’t reaching for a weapon, and got Barrett out of the vehicle, the report stated. Barrett allegedly was found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of meth.