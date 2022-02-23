45 F
Oneida
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...
News Local News Alleged: Scott County woman steals thousands in Walmart shoplifting scheme
NewsLocal News

Alleged: Scott County woman steals thousands in Walmart shoplifting scheme

By Independent Herald
Updated:

A Scott County woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 from the Oneida Walmart over the course of two weeks as part of a shoplifting scheme in which she would enter the store, pick merchandise from the shelves and "return" it to the service desk, then take the gift cards she was given for the returns and sell them to strangers.

A Scott County woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 in a Walmart shoplifting scheme that took place over a couple of weeks.

Sheri L. Wilson, of Pioneer, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16, after allegedly visiting the Oneida retailer one too many times.

According to police, Wilson entered the store on several occasions, took merchandise off the shelves, and carried the items to the service desk at the front of the store to “return” them in exchange for gift cards.

Allegedly, Walmart has surveillance video showing that Wilson first visited the store on Jan. 19, selecting merchandise valued at $105.80 and carrying it to the service desk and claiming she had purchased it and needed to return it. 

- Advertisement -

Walmart policy is that items being returned without a receipt will be accepted in exchange for gift cards.

Wilson is accused of visiting the store again on Jan. 21, twice on Jan. 22, once on Jan. 23, once on Jan. 24, once on Jan. 27, once on Jan. 30 and once on Jan. 31, each time stealing items valued between $83.03 and $175.76. 

After a brief break, Wilson is accused of visiting the store again on Feb. 11, Feb. 12 and Feb. 16. 

In all, Wilson took merchandise valued at $1,543.19 and returned it without leaving the store, accepting gift cards in exchange.

According to a report filed by Oneida Police Department, the total value of the unpaid merchandise and the amount spent from gift cards was $3,992.86. 

When confronted by police, Wilson allegedly admitted to the thefts, saying that she took the gift cards and sold them to people she did not know.

During the course of their investigation, officers allegedly recovered a small amount of crystal meth from Wilson. 

Wilson was charged with theft and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. 

The case was investigated by OPD Officer Robyn Clowers.

In another incident at the Oneida retailer, police arrested a 45-year-old Oneida man after allegedly finding him intoxicated outside the store.

- Advertisement -

Christopher S. Barrett was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and public intoxication, after police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot in response to a caller who said a man was passed out in a vehicle.

OPD Officer Toby Jeffers was unable to get Barrett to wake up as he knocked on the car window, according to a report. Eventually, though, Barrett did wake up and stuck his hand into the floor as if he was looking for something, according to Jeffers’ report.

Jeffers opened the door to Barrett’s vehicle to make sure he wasn’t reaching for a weapon, and got Barrett out of the vehicle, the report stated. Barrett allegedly was found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of meth.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

County’s plan for spending ARPA funds includes money for road paving

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County Commission on Monday approved a plan by County Mayor Jeff Tibbals for how to spend more than $4 million in the county's coffers from the American Recovery Fund Act approved by Congress last year. Whatever is left — which is estimated to be slightly over $1 million — will be spent for paving roads.
Read more
Local News

Alleged: Scott County woman steals thousands in Walmart shoplifting scheme

Independent Herald - 0
A Scott County woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 from the Oneida Walmart over the course of two weeks as part of a shoplifting scheme in which she would enter the store, pick merchandise from the shelves and "return" it to the service desk, then take the gift cards she was given for the returns and sell them to strangers.
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida falls to Oliver Springs in district championship game

IH Sports Network - 0
WARTBURG — Back and forth they went Tuesday night, like two heavyweight fighters: Oneida and Oliver Springs, first one landing a blow and then...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians win third straight district championship

IH Sports Network - 0
WARTBURG — If someone had told most folks assembled inside Wartburg’s Dallas Reed Davis Gymnasium Monday night that Oneida would be leading top-seeded Coalfield...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Local News

County’s plan for spending ARPA funds includes money for road paving

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County Commission on Monday approved a plan by County Mayor Jeff Tibbals for how to spend more than $4 million in the county's coffers from the American Recovery Fund Act approved by Congress last year. Whatever is left — which is estimated to be slightly over $1 million — will be spent for paving roads.
Read more
Local News

Alleged: Scott County woman steals thousands in Walmart shoplifting scheme

Independent Herald - 0
A Scott County woman is accused of stealing more than $1,500 from the Oneida Walmart over the course of two weeks as part of a shoplifting scheme in which she would enter the store, pick merchandise from the shelves and "return" it to the service desk, then take the gift cards she was given for the returns and sell them to strangers.
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida falls to Oliver Springs in district championship game

IH Sports Network - 0
WARTBURG — Back and forth they went Tuesday night, like two heavyweight fighters: Oneida and Oliver Springs, first one landing a blow and then...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians win third straight district championship

IH Sports Network - 0
WARTBURG — If someone had told most folks assembled inside Wartburg’s Dallas Reed Davis Gymnasium Monday night that Oneida would be leading top-seeded Coalfield...
Read more
- Advertisement -

HEADLINES

BEYOND THE NEWS

STAY CONNECTED

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc. All Rights Reserved. Website by Appy Brands.