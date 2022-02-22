Basketball: Oneida falls to Oliver Springs in district championship game

WARTBURG — Back and forth they went Tuesday night, like two heavyweight fighters: Oneida and Oliver Springs, first one landing a blow and then the other.

But it was the Bobcats who landed the final blow, scoring a 56-52 win over the Indians and winning their first district championship in 12 years.

Oliver Springs, which overcame an 8-point deficit in the second half to win the game, hoisted the district championship plaque for the first time since 2010. That year, their coach — Wesley Rather — was the tournament MVP. This time, Rather coached his alma mater to the district title in his second season at the helm, while one of his players, Keaton McDonald, won the tournament MVP award.

For Oneida, which entered Tuesday’s championship game short-handed due to illness and injury, it was a matter of close-but-not-quite.

“I wanted to win this game bad, but I’m so proud of these young men,” said Oneida coach Jacob King.

His team was without two starters, Landon Limburg and Jacob Perry. Limburg, one of the team’s leading defenders, was out with an ankle injury. Perry, the team’s second-leading scorer, was battling illness.

And, still, the Indians came close to winning Tuesday’s game.

When Oneida was at its best, it was by pounding the paint in the third quarter. After a back-and-forth game ended in a 23-23 deadlock at halftime, the Indians built an 8-point lead in the third quarter. Sophomore Hayden Brawner had eight points in the third quarter alone. Senior Rylin Duncan had 14 of his team-high 17 in the second half.

But Oliver Springs clawed its way back into it in the fourth quarter, then took its first lead of the second half on a 3-pointer by Tanner Melton with 3:15 to play. Melton led all scorers with 18 points.

Oneida had several looks at tying or taking the lead after Oliver Springs missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 30 seconds remaining, but could not capitalize. Finally, the Bobcats secured a rebound with 4.1 seconds left, then hit two free throws on the opposite end to ice the game.

The Indians will next play in the Region 2-A quarterfinals on Saturday, hosting Rockwood at OHS Gymnasium.

King said that his team’s goals remain intact.

“What I don’t want these young men to do is let this one game destroy us, because the big picture is still out there,” he said. “When we’re full strength, I’ll play anybody.”

ONEIDA (52): Duncan 17, Brawner 10, Keeton 10, Bell 7, Spradlin 4, Rector 2, West 2.

OLIVER SPRINGS (56): Melton 18, Barger 12, McDonald 10, Gouge 8, Tuck 5, Marler 3.