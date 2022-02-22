Basketball: Lady Indians win third straight district championship

WARTBURG — If someone had told most folks assembled inside Wartburg’s Dallas Reed Davis Gymnasium Monday night that Oneida would be leading top-seeded Coalfield by four points at halftime even though Kelsey Pike was held scoreless, they probably would have been scoffed at.

But that’s exactly what happened. Oneida led almost from the outset, and then pulled away in the second half for a 57-44 win over Coalfield to capture its third consecutive District 3-A championship.

The Lady Jackets led 2-0, but that would turn out to be their only lead of the game. Oneida went on a 9-0 run, and never trailed after that. Coalfield was able to claw back to make it a two-point game at one point late in the first half, but sophomore Raylie Bush answered with a bucket, and it was never closer than four points after that. The Lady Indians led 22-18 at halftime.

Bush was a big part of the reason that Oneida was able to lead at the half despite Pike being held scoreless. She had eight points, while senior Faith Cross had seven.

Oneida coach Marv West said role players stepping up in the first half proved that the Lady Indians are a team that doesn’t have to rely on just one player.

“You couldn’t have told me we were gonna do this a month ago,” West said. “You couldn’t have. We overcame a lot of odds, especially Caroline Keeton, and did what we did tonight and were a team.”

Keeton, a senior who has battled injuries throughout her career and this season, had 14 points and was one of four Lady Indians named to the all-tournament team, along with Bush, Cross and Pike, who was the tournament’s MVP.

While Pike was held scoreless by Coalfield in the first half, it didn’t take her long to get started in the second half. She scored the first four points of the third quarter to turn Oneida’s four-point lead into an eight-point lead.

The Lady Jackets took a quick time out, but the damage had been done. Oneida was rolling and would not be stopped.

Pike was rolling, too. The junior had 22 points in the second half, tying Coalfield’s Gabbi Lowe for high-point honors.

Oneida went on to build a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter, and did not allow the Lady Jackets to mount a comeback effort in the final period.

“I am very, very, very proud of this bunch,” West said. “This one is sweet. Not that any of them aren’t, (but) we went through a lot this year.”

Oneida had won the last two district championships, but this was not supposed to be the Lady Indians’ year. After graduating 10 seniors the past two seasons, it was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Oneida; a waiting year as the Lady Indians prepare to bring in a talented freshman class that just played for a state championship as eighth graders.

In the district opener, Oneida went to Coalfield and was defeated by a much-improved Lady Jacket team. West said Monday that his team was shocked to lose that game.

But Monday’s championship game brought things full circle. The Lady Indians also lost to Coalfield a second time at home, but proved the old adage true on Monday: it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.

Oneida entered the postseason as District 3’s third-seeded team, but first defeated Sunbright — the preseason favorite to win the district — before Monday’s win over the Lady Jackets.

“Our record is not indicative of who we are,” West said. “There’s not a team around that played a tougher schedule. We loaded up and it made us better for this time of year.”

Oneida will host a Region 2-A quarterfinal game on Friday, when Oakdale visits OHS Gymnasium for a 7 pm tipoff.

ONEIDA (57): Pike 22, Keeton 14, Cross 9, Bush 8, Terry 2, Smith 2.

COALFIELD (44): Lowe 22, Jackson 11, Morrison 11.