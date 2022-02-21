The unsolved mystery on the Monticello Road

Editor’s Note: This is an installment of Murders in the Heartland, a series delving into the history of nine homicides that have occurred in Scott County’s history. The list isn’t intended to be exhaustive, and these stories are not intended to reopen old wounds. In many cases, descendants of the victims or the perpetrators may still live in Scott County. These stories are written with an attempt to be mindful and respectful of them, while properly documenting the historical value of these famous incidents. This particular story recounts the 1872 death of Angeline Moore, the first murder in Scott County for which there is a solid historical record.

– – –

A widow woman, riding through the night on a pale grey horse, a teenage orphan girl on the saddle behind her.

It sounds like the makings of a murder mystery … and that’s exactly what it became.

The widow’s name: Keziah Thompson, a middle-aged woman who lived near what we now know as John Hall Flats on Huntsville Mountain.

The teen’s name: Angeline Moore, a 15-year-old Kentucky girl who was indentured to Thompson.

The story began on Jan. 6, 1872, when a young girl’s mutilated body was discovered in the Station Camp area of what is now the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area. Her body was discovered on Huckleberry Ridge. That’s roughly the area of present-day Big Island Road. Back then, it was along the Monticello Road, the mail route running from Huntsville to Monticello, Ky. and crossing the river at No Business.

When the girl’s body was discovered, a dog stood guard over it.

“Her collar bone and one rib were broken,” wrote a reporter for the Knoxville Daily Chronicle. “The left eye was mashed in, apparently by a severe blow, and the entire body, most horribly mutilated, bore witness to refined cruelty, which is at once sickening and a burning shame to advanced civilization.”

Another reporter, writing for the Alexandria Gazette in Virginia, gave a similar account: “One eye was mashed in, the collar bone dislocated, several ribs broken, and bruises innumerable bore evidence of the most inhuman treatment.”

No one knew the girl, who was estimated to be 12 or 13 years old, so she was buried near Chimney Rocks, on the plot of land that would come to be known as Chimney Rocks Cemetery.

As news spread of the mysterious and gruesome discovery at Huckleberry Ridge, it didn’t take long for folks who mattered to put two-and-two together. In Huntsville, some 15 miles to the southeast by way of the Monticello Road, the 15-year-old indentured girl, Angeline Moore, had turned up missing. Suspicions arose, and a court order was issued for the body of the young girl found dead at Station Camp to be be exhumed. It was identified as Angeline Moore, and an inquest determined the manner of death to have been homicide.

But what happened?

That part of the mystery was never answered. The newspaper accounts of her battered body would lead one to believe that Angeline Moore had been badly beaten. That was never confirmed, however.

As speculation swirled, someone stepped forward to report that they had seen the widow Thompson on her grey horse, riding at night along the Monticello Road near Pine Creek outside present-day Oneida — roughly halfway between her Huntsville home and where the body was discovered. Angeline was behind her on the horse, the witness said.

As the story went, Angeline — who had been indentured to Thompson for two years — was no longer wanted at the home. Writing for the Scott County News many years later, A.C. Terry speculated that when Thompson was seen riding at night, it was to abandon Angeline in the remote forest near the river, believing that she would wander into the settlements at the bottom of the river gorge and be taken in by someone there.

But The Daily Chronicle painted a different picture at the time of Angeline’s death. The newspaper reported that she had been “driven” from Thompson’s home by “harsh treatment, since which time she has been wandering through the mountains homeless, friendless, freezing and starving.”

And the Alexandria Gazette told a still different story, writing that Angeline had been “subjected to severe and cruel punishment, so inhuman that she was not given necessary clothing and in consequence had her fingers and toes badly frozen.”

The Virginia newspaper speculated that Thompson had killed Angeline and carried her body deep into the forest near the Big South Fork River in an effort to avert suspicion from herself.

So who was Keziah Thompson, and was she the cruel killer that the newspapers depicted?

In the 1860 census, a 34-year-old Kisiah Thompson lived in Huntsville with her husband, James, and their 13-year-old daughter, Sarrah. In the 1870 census, Thompson — now spelled Kessiah — still lived in Huntsville with Sarah. Their ages are listed as 42 and 21. James Thompson is no longer listed and is apparently deceased.

Although certainly circumstantial, the names and details seem to fit.

Newspapers at the time reported that both Thompson and her daughter — named by the Alexandria Gazette as Sallie Thompson — were indicted by a grand jury on charges of second degree murder. They were arrested, and held on a $10,000 bond. The Alexandria newspaper speculated that the only reason why Thompson was not lynched was because she was a woman — but it also pointed out that the only evidence that existed against the two women was “entirely circumstantial.”

Keziah and Sallie Thompson stood trial, but a mistrial was declared, and they were never tried again.

As for Angeline, her body was reinterred at Chimney Rocks, a simple but professional stone marking her grave. Nobody was ever convicted in connection with her death. Justice was never delivered for the poor teen girl found so badly beaten along the Monticello Road.

Keziah Thompson disappeared from Scott County. What happened to her isn’t clear, but by the 1880 census, she was no longer listed.

With time, the old Monticello Road — which originally ran along Flat Creek, across present-day U.S. Hwy. 27 at High Point, then across Pine Creek and through present-day Coopertown to No Business — disappeared, as well. Today, you won’t find Huckleberry Ridge on any topographical map. Angeline Moore’s headstone at Chimney Rocks Cemetery, and a few old newspaper clippings, are all that remain to tell this tragic story of what was at the time deemed “A Mountain Horror.”