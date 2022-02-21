Terry West, 74

Terry Lance West departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 74.

Life: Born Nov. 4, 1947 to the late Clell and Edna West, Terry was a U.S. Army veteran assigned to the 318th Battalion. He served one term in Vietnam as a field radio repair specialist. He was also a retired railroad engineer at Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he worked for 37 years. He loved bird-watching, butterflies, flowers and anything to do with nature. He accepted the Lord as his Savior in 1960 and was a member of Stanford Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his family very much.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by,

• Son: Troy West;

• Brother: Chuck West;

• Sister: Sue Goss;

• Brothers-in-law: Chris Harvey and Jim Slaby;

• Sisters-in-law: Genevieve West, Bonnie West and Jannette Funk;

• Nieces and nephews: Lisa Martin, Keisha West, Misty West Strunk, Scott Martin, Brandon West and Eric Sherwood;

• Great-nephews: Kaceton Stephens and Saylor West.

Survivors: Terry is survived by,

• His loving wife of 53 years, Beth Harvey West;

• Son: Joel West and wife Misty;

• Mother-in-law: Florence Harvey;

• Brothers: Clell West Jr., David West and wife Brenda, Tim West, Michael West and wife Teresa, and Mark West and wife Tena;

• Sisters: Betty Sexton and husband Rick, and Robin Krahn and husband Lyle;

• Sisters-in-law: Brenda Grace West and Rhonda Slaby;

• Brother-in-law: Adam Harvey and wife Linda;

• Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other special family members and friends.

Services: Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, beginning at 7 pm with Bro. Jim West and Bro. Dave Barnhouse officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda West and Arnold Stevens. Visitation will begin at 5 pm. Burial will take place at 11 am Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Daniel Memorial Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbears will be Joel West, Todd West, Brad West, Shawn West, Randy West, Chad West, Daniel West, Kade West and Nathan Krahn. Honorary pallbearers will be Clell West Jr., Betty Sexton, David West, Tim West, Michael West, Mark West and Robin Krahn.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.