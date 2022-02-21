Basketball: Scott High finishes third in District 4-3A

CLINTON — If anybody thought it would be a good idea for Scott High to intentionally lose Monday’s District 4-3A consolation game, they forgot to tell the Highlanders. Or the Highlanders weren’t listening.

Throwing Monday’s game — intentionally losing to Anderson County — in order to potentially wind up on the opposite side of the region tournament bracket from state-ranked Clinton might seem ludicrous, but some whispered it as a legitimate opportunity. Following his team’s 64-45 win over the Mavericks, Scott coach Jordan Jeffers dismissed the notion.

“There was never a thought in our mind that we weren’t gonna show up tonight to win,” Jeffers said of his team, which turned a 34-25 halftime lead into the 19-point win by dominating the fourth quarter.

Trey Morrow finished with 34 points, moving into the Top 20 on Tennessee high school basketball’s all-time career scoring list. Luke West added 11, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Together, the Highlanders’ senior guards were able to overcome Anderson County’s Conner Martin, who finished with a team-high 18 points after starting the game red-hot with nine points in the first quarter.

Martin’s first quarter effort helped the Mavs lead early, but Scott High’s Morrow was even better. He scored 13 points in the first quarter despite leaving it early with two early fouls. Brayden Brumett hit a 3-pointer, as did West, and the Highlanders squeaked out a 20-17 lead going into the second quarter.

The Highlanders continue to build the lead in the second. Despite missing several free throws, Morrow still picked up four points at the line and had six in the quarter. Dalton Prewitt added four points, and the Highlanders led 34-25 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Anderson County cut into the lead, but then Morrow took over, scoring nine more points to give his team a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter.

With the win, Scott High finishes third in the district in its first season in Class 3A basketball, and will travel to the District 3-3A runner-up on Saturday. That will be either Carter or Gibbs. The Highlanders defeated both teams in the regular season.

SCOTT (64): Morrow 34, West 11, Prewitt 9, Brumett 4, Garrett 2, Todd 2, Woodward 2.

ANDERSON CO. (45): Martin 18, Nelson 7, R. McGhee 6, Vowell 4, West 4, B. McGhee 4, Drake 2.