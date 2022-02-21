56.8 F
Oneida
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Basketball: Lady Highlanders' rally falls short in consolation game
SportsScott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders’ rally falls short in consolation game

Jalin Young is fouled on a shot attempt during Scott High's win over Wartburg at Highlander Gymnasium on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

CLINTON — Scott High's second half rally fell just a little short in the District 4-3A consolation game on Monday, as Clinton escaped with a 54-49 win to finish third in the final district standings. The Lady Highlanders rallied from 10 points down in the second half to tie the game with under two minutes […]

CLINTON — Scott High’s second half rally fell just a little short in the District 4-3A consolation game on Monday, as Clinton escaped with a 54-49 win to finish third in the final district standings.

The Lady Highlanders rallied from 10 points down in the second half to tie the game with under two minutes remaining, but the Dragons closed the game on a 7-2 run, using the free throw line effectively to pull off the win.

Jalin Young scored 17 points and had five steals, while Brittany Morrow scored 13 points and had seven rebounds. 

But Clinton Miss Basketball finalist Sarah Burton finished with 26 points, including a 13 of 15 effort from the free throw line.

Scott used Zoey Terry to shadow Burton defensively throughout most of the game. The strategy worked at times, but ultimately Burton made her way to the free throw line enough to make up for it. 

Burton shot 10 free throws in the fourth quarter alone, and Clinton shot 14 free throws as a team in the final period.

For the game, Clinton was 17 of 23 from the line, while Scott was 10 of 14. The free throw disparity helped Clinton pull out the win, even though the Lady Highlanders had two more made field goals than the Dragons — 18 to 16.

Scott High coach Jake Wright was unhappy with the way the officiating played out down the stretch, calling the foul disparity “ridiculous.” 

The Lady Highlanders’ last opportunity ended when Morrow was called for a questionable offensive foul — which disqualified her from the game as her fifth foul — in the waning seconds with Scott down three points.

Scott trailed by just one point at the end of the first quarter and by three at halftime, but Clinton came alive in the third quarter. Bailey Burroughs scored six of her 12 points in the third, and the Dragons opened a double digit lead before the Lady Highlanders began to climb back into it. Morrow scored six points in the third, and Scott cut the deficit to five points going into the fourth quarter.

Alaina Duncan scored five points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, as Scott pulled even at 47-47 with 90 seconds remaining.

Clinton had just one field goal in the final quarter. The Dragons’ remaining 10 points came from the free throw line.

The loss dropped Scott High to fourth place in the final district standings, meaning the Lady Highlanders will travel to District 3-3A champion Seymour on Friday for an elimination game. Seymour defeated Scott High in Huntsville during the regular season.

SCOTT (49): Young 17, Morrow 13, Duncan 7, Terry 6, Lewallen 4, R. Price 2.

CLINTON (54): Burton 26, Burroughs 12, York 9, Herrell 5, Starns 2.

Independent Herald
