Wright announces Trustee bid, seeks to follow in grandfather’s footsteps

HUNTSVILLE — Justin Wright has formally announced his candidacy for Scott County Trustee in the upcoming August general election.

Wright, an assistant vice president at United Cumberland Bank, will be seeking to replace Jimmy D. Byrd, who has announced his retirement after a lengthy tenure in the Trustee’s office.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Scott County Trustee,” Wright said. “I would be honored to have your prayers, support, and your vote in this election.”

Born and raised in Scott County, Wright has been an employee at UCB for the past 15 years, and serves as collections manager and assistant vice president.

Wright will be seeking to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Josh Thompson, who served as Trustee for 20 years.

“It has been a dream of mine to follow the footsteps of my papaw, not only personally but also as Trustee of this great county,” Wright said. “Papaw Josh honorably served as Trustee of Scott County from 1970 through 1990. My goal is to bring the same integrity, honesty and trust to this office as he did. I would be proud to serve our community in this capacity.”

